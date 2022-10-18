UK leads nation with 27 players on opening-day NBA rosters

The 2022-23 NBA season has arrived, and it features 27 former Kentucky Wildcats on opening-day rosters.

The 27 players (including two-way and inactive players) that played and finished their college careers at Kentucky is more than any other program in the country. Duke (24) is the only other school with more than 20.

Of the 17 NBA franchises featuring a former Cat, eight have multiple Kentucky players. Detroit and Sacramento each have a trio of Wildcats on their roster while the Clippers, Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Hornets and Trail Blazers each have two.

Kentucky Wildcats in the 2022-23 NBA Season