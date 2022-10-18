UK leads nation with 27 players on opening-day NBA rosters

The 2022-23 NBA season has arrived, and it features 27 former Kentucky Wildcats on opening-day rosters.
The 27 players (including two-way and inactive players) that played and finished their college careers at Kentucky is more than any other program in the country. Duke (24) is the only other school with more than 20.
Of the 17 NBA franchises featuring a former Cat, eight have multiple Kentucky players. Detroit and Sacramento each have a trio of Wildcats on their roster while the Clippers, Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Hornets and Trail Blazers each have two.
Kentucky Wildcats in the 2022-23 NBA Season
- Bam Adebayo – Miami Heat
- Devin Booker – Phoenix Suns
- Brandon Boston Jr. – Los Angeles Clippers
- Anthony Davis – Los Angeles Lakers
- Hamidou Diallo – Detroit Pistons
- De’Aaron Fox – Sacramento Kings
- Wenyen Gabriel – Los Angeles Lakers
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Oklahoma City Thunder
- Tyler Herro – Miami Heat
- Isaiah Jackson – Indiana Pacers
- Keldon Johnson – San Antonio Spurs
- Kevin Knox II – Detroit Pistons
- Trey Lyles – Sacramento Kings
- Tyrese Maxey – Philadelphia 76ers
- Malik Monk – Sacramento Kings
- Jamal Murray – Denver Nuggets
- Nerlens Noel – Detroit Pistons
- Immanuel Quickley – New York Knicks
- Julius Randle – New York Knicks
- Nick Richards – Charlotte Hornets
- Olivier Sarr – Portland Trail Blazers
- Shaedon Sharpe – Portland Trail Blazers
- Karl-Anthony Towns – Minnesota Timberwolves
- Jarred Vanderbilt – Utah Jazz
- John Wall – Los Angeles Clippers
- PJ Washington – Charlotte Hornets
- Tyty Washington Jr. – Houston Rockets
