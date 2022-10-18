Mark Stoops hopeful that Tayvion Robinson and Jeremy Flax play vs. Tennessee

It is the bye week for the Kentucky Wildcats football team, and they are going to use this time to try and get their players back to 100%.

The injury bug has bitten the Cats hard over the last few weeks, including Will Levis being sidelined for the South Carolina game, then injuring his left shoulder against Mississippi State.

Mark Stoops is also expecting that this Kentucky offense will welcome back two other starters after they were sidelined with injuries this past week in wideout Tayvion Robinson and right tackle Jeremy Flax.

Stoops mentioned on his radio show Monday night that the expectation is to have both players back for their trip to Tennessee in two weeks.

“I hope so. That should be the plan,” Stoops said of Robinson returning vs. Tennessee. “Flax, he should be better. We have a chance to get him back for the Tennessee game too.”

In their absences this past Saturday, several players stepped up including, Deondre Buford, Rahsaan Lewis, and Dekel Crowdus to help secure the win against the Bulldogs.

But to pull off a victory in Knoxville, it will have to be all hands on deck, and having two talented starters in Robinson and Flax returning would be a huge step in the right direction.

