Tuesday Headlines: Sponsor a Kentucky Flood Victim Edition

Kentucky fans had their first glimpse of this year’s men’s and women's basketball teams last Friday during the annual Big Blue Madness kickoff event. This coming weekend, they’ll see another glimpse during the annual Blue-White game. Although this year, that game won’t be played in Rupp Arena.

Instead, the Blue-White game will be held at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville, KY. The scrimmage will be played on Saturday night at 6PM. This is in effort to draw support for the Eastern Kentucky flood victims who were impacted by the natural disaster back in late July.

If you’re interested in assisting someone impacted by the flooding from this summer, you can click the linked Tweet below to learn more on how your contribution can allow Wildcats fans in Eastern Kentucky to attend Saturday night’s scrimmage.

Interested in enabling a fellow Kentuckian affected by the flooding to attend the Blue-White Game in Pikeville?



You can utilize the “Sponsor Flood Victim” program where your contribution will enable Eastern Kentucky Cats fans to attend >> https://t.co/N007JTaZqI pic.twitter.com/6bLlL7no7s — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 17, 2022

The sponsorship costs $100 and information can be found directly at this link. Per the Kentucky.gov website, over $9.7 million has already been raised with more than $3.65 million committed to individual Kentuckians and families.

If you’re not able to attend the annual Blue-White scrimmage but would like to follow along via Saturday’s coverage, you will be able to listen via the UK Sports Network or watch on ESPN Plus or SECN Plus.

This is the fourth of seven Broncos games in standalone national windows this year. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 18, 2022

And they’re 1-3 in those games against teams that are 11-11-1... yikes.

