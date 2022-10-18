Kentucky Football bowl projection roundup Week 8

Following two straight losses, the Kentucky Wildcats fought to stop the bleeding and picked up a much-needed victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. Now they enter a well-timed bye week and will try to get several key players back to 100%.

Following the bye, Kentucky will face off against a red-hot Tennessee Volunteer team at Neyland Stadium that just jumped to No. 3 after beating Alabama.

Before we look any further, new bowl projections have been released and there are some interesting potential matchups, including playing a basketball blue-blood like North Carolina or Kansas.

Let’s take a look.

Brad Crawford: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas Jayhawks (Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m., ESPN, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN)

Brett McMurphy: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Purdue Boilermakers (Jan. 2, 12 p.m., ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

Jerry Palm: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (Jan. 2, 12 p.m., ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (Jan. 2, 12 p.m., ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

Kyle Bonagura: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m., ESPN, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL)

Mark Schlabach: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (Jan. 2, 12 p.m., ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

Bill Bender: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Purdue Boilermakers (Jan. 2, 12 p.m., ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)

With five games left on the schedule, including two against top-three opponents, Kentucky could push toward a better bowl. Then again, if they lose both or drop an unexpected one, the Wildcats will have to settle for just making a bowl. They are in control of their destiny.