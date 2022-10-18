Kentucky Football bowl projection roundup Week 8

Following two straight losses, the Kentucky Wildcats fought to stop the bleeding and picked up a much-needed victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday. Now they enter a well-timed bye week and will try to get several key players back to 100%.
Following the bye, Kentucky will face off against a red-hot Tennessee Volunteer team at Neyland Stadium that just jumped to No. 3 after beating Alabama.
Before we look any further, new bowl projections have been released and there are some interesting potential matchups, including playing a basketball blue-blood like North Carolina or Kansas.
Let’s take a look.
247 Sports
- Brad Crawford: AutoZone Liberty Bowl vs. Kansas Jayhawks (Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m., ESPN, Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN)
Action Sports Network
- Brett McMurphy: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Purdue Boilermakers (Jan. 2, 12 p.m., ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)
CBS Sports
- Jerry Palm: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (Jan. 2, 12 p.m., ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)
College Football News
- ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (Jan. 2, 12 p.m., ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)
ESPN
- Kyle Bonagura: TaxSlayer Gator Bowl vs. North Carolina Tar Heels (Dec. 30, 3:30 p.m., ESPN, TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL)
- Mark Schlabach: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (Jan. 2, 12 p.m., ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)
Sporting News
- Bill Bender: ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Purdue Boilermakers (Jan. 2, 12 p.m., ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL)
With five games left on the schedule, including two against top-three opponents, Kentucky could push toward a better bowl. Then again, if they lose both or drop an unexpected one, the Wildcats will have to settle for just making a bowl. They are in control of their destiny.
