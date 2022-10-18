Mike Leach was very impressed with Chris Rodriguez and UK ground game

The Kentucky Wildcats offense found some rhythm in the second half of Saturday’s win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. A big reason for that success, was the play of Chris Rodriguez.

After missing the first four games of the season, Kentucky’s star running-back found his footing in this new offensive scheme, and Rich Scangarello finally saw what Rodriguez is capable of.

After putting up 197 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries, Mike Leach gave some high praise for Rodriguez in his post-game press conference.

“That running back just pounded us,” Leach said postgame.

To help C-Rod we also saw the most complete game from the offensive-line this season. Leach took notice of that along with the skillset Rodriguez has.

“They consistently whipped our defensive line with their offensive line,” Leach added. “That running back (Rodriguez), he played as good of a game as I’ve seen, to be perfectly honest, anybody play in the conference so far this year. I haven’t played everybody, but he played the best of any back I’ve seen in the conference.”

The Cats have this week off before heading to Knoxville to take on Tennessee. With the offense seeming to finally click, we can only hope Rodriguez has another massive game down on Rocky Top.