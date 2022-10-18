Deone Walker ranks among top interior defensive lineman

Kentucky Wildcats Deone Walker has made a massive impact this season for Mark Stoops and Brad White’s defense.

At times, the Wildcats’ pass rush has truly struggled to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, but a bright spot on the defensive line for the Wildcats has been Walker.

The true-freshman out of Michigan currently ranks second in the country in pass-rush grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Among all Defensive Interior players in the FBS with at least 100 pass rush snaps, Deone Walker ranks 2nd with a 91.4 Pass Rush grade on True Pass Sets. per PFF — Braxton Drake Howard (@PFF_Braxton) October 16, 2022

While the stats may not show it, Walker with only 17 tackles on the season so far and zero sacks, Walker has proven more valuable in his ability to blow up an opposing offensive line and get a quick pass rush on an opposing quarterback.

His most important play this season might have been on a handoff, however, down in Florida. After Kentucky missed a 38-yard field goal to potentially go up by 10, the Gators got the ball back with a chance to tie.

Anthony Richardson handed the ball off to Nayquan Wright, where he was immediately was met in the backfield by Walker, who blew up the play.

Walker still has at least two more seasons in Lexington and is only going to get better. Sophomore Deone Walker should be a sight to see.