DeAndre Square earns weekly SEC honor

Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square has been named SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Wildcats’ 27-17 win over No. 16 Mississippi State. Square shared the honor with Arkansas Razorbacks safety Hudson Clark.

With Kentucky leading by 10 late in the fourth quarter, Square grabbed the game-clinching interception with 4:01 left. It was the third interception of his career and first of this season. He also recorded 11 tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Those efforts helped limit the Bulldogs to season-lows for total offense (225 yards), rushing yards (22), passing yards (203) and first downs (13). The Wildcat defense also allowed only 10 offensive points.

As you may know, this was the second game-clinching interception Square has grabbed this year. He did the same vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes during Kentucky’s Citrus Bowl win on January 1st.

With six regular-season games, the Detroit native has 56 career games logged with 42 straight starts. He’s on the verge of joining the career 300-tackle club, needing just four more stops for that achievement.

Square has been voted a team captain three-straight seasons (2020-22) and is on track to graduate in December with a degree in health promotion.

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.