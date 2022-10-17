Kentucky vs. Tennessee time and TV channel

The SEC has announced the start times and TV channels for the Week 9 slate, which takes place Saturday, October 29th.
The biggest game of the day will feature the No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats on the road to face the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers, which will take place at 7 PM ET on ESPN. Kentucky won the last time these two SEC East rivals played at Neyland Stadium during the 2020 season.
At the moment, ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Wildcats just a 17.5% chance of victory of the unbeaten Vols.
SEC Football Week 9 TV Schedule
- Noon ET / 11 AM CT - Arkansas at Auburn - SEC Network
- 3:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM CT - Georgia vs. Florida (Jacksonville) - CBS
- 4 PM ET / 3 PM CT - Missouri at South Carolina - SEC Network
- 7 PM ET / 6 PM CT - Kentucky at Tennessee - ESPN
- 7:30 PM ET / 6:30 PM CT - Ole Miss at Texas A&M - SEC Network
