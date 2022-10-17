Kentucky Basketball ranked No. 4 in first AP Top 25 Poll

College basketball is back, and with it comes the first official top 25 poll of the new season.

Today, the Associated Press Top 25 was unveiled, featuring your Kentucky Wildcats at No. 4. Only ahead of them are the Houston Cougars, Gonzaga Bulldogs and North Carolina Tar Heels. This also marks the 11th time Kentucky will begin a season in the top five during John Calipari’s 14 seasons in Lexington.

The Wildcats are the top-ranked team in the SEC, followed by Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, and Alabama. Among the other top-25 teams the Cats face include Gonzaga, Kansas, UCLA, and Michigan.

Also, isn’t it nice to be into October and have both the football and basketball teams in the top 25?

1. North Carolina Tar Heels

2. Gonzaga Bulldogs

3. Houston Cougars

4. Kentucky Wildcats

T5. Baylor Bears

T5. Kansas Jayhawks

7. Duke Blue Devils

8. UCLA Bruins

9. Creighton Bluejays

10. Arkansas Razorbacks

11. Tennessee Volunteers

12. Texas Longhorns

13. Indiana Hoosiers

14. TCU Horned Frogs

15. Auburn Tigers

16. Villanova Wildcats

17. Arizona Wildcats

18. Virginia Cavaliers

19. San Diego State Aztecs

20. Alabama Crimson Tide

21. Oregon Ducks

22. Michigan Wolverines

23. Illinois Fighting Illini

24. Dayton Flyers

25. Texas Tech