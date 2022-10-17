Kentucky Basketball ranked No. 4 in first AP Top 25 Poll

College basketball is back, and with it comes the first official top 25 poll of the new season.
Today, the Associated Press Top 25 was unveiled, featuring your Kentucky Wildcats at No. 4. Only ahead of them are the Houston Cougars, Gonzaga Bulldogs and North Carolina Tar Heels. This also marks the 11th time Kentucky will begin a season in the top five during John Calipari’s 14 seasons in Lexington.
The Wildcats are the top-ranked team in the SEC, followed by Arkansas, Tennessee, Auburn, and Alabama. Among the other top-25 teams the Cats face include Gonzaga, Kansas, UCLA, and Michigan.
Also, isn’t it nice to be into October and have both the football and basketball teams in the top 25?
College Basketball AP Top 25 Poll
1. North Carolina Tar Heels
2. Gonzaga Bulldogs
3. Houston Cougars
4. Kentucky Wildcats
T5. Baylor Bears
T5. Kansas Jayhawks
8. UCLA Bruins
9. Creighton Bluejays
12. Texas Longhorns
13. Indiana Hoosiers
14. TCU Horned Frogs
15. Auburn Tigers
17. Arizona Wildcats
19. San Diego State Aztecs
21. Oregon Ducks
24. Dayton Flyers
25. Texas Tech
