Monday Headlines: Rahsaan Lewis Edition

The Kentucky Wildcats football team has dealt with a multitude of injuries over the last few games. They’ve seen star quarterback Will Levis miss time, starting offensive linemen, starting wide receivers and key defensive pieces.

One of the most recent injuries suffered was two Saturdays ago vs. South Carolina when Tayvion Robinson left the game late after a tough hit on the ground. This held Robinson out during Kentucky’s win vs. Mississippi State, which allowed Rahsaan Lewis the opportunity for his breakout game as a Wildcat.

Rahsaan Lewis talks the victory and bouncing back after the fumble pic.twitter.com/tHznbvCJiH — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 16, 2022

Saturday night didn’t start the way Lewis had hoped, as he fumbled on Kentucky’s first drive of the game as they were marching in to Mississippi State territory. The Wildcats had suffered from self-inflicted mistakes over the last two weeks and Lewis fumbling looked like that trend was set to continue.

But the receiver wouldn’t let the turnover get him down. In fact, Lewis had his best game as a Wildcat on Saturday. He caught four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown. His touchdown was the team’s only receiving score of the evening and his four catches were second behind only Barion Brown. The touchdown reception came on one of the game’s most significant plays, too, when he caught the score on a fourth and goal pass from Levis.

Lewis is the son of NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, who was known for his toughness and leadership on multiple Super Bowl teams. So, it’s no surprise that the early fumble on Saturday night didn’t shake his mentality and he went on to have his best game wearing a Kentucky jersey.

Tweet of the Day

Random note:



Alabama's 66 penalties this season are not just the most in the SEC.



They are the most in all of FBS. The Tide ranks 131st of 131. — Dari Nowkhah (@ESPNDari) October 17, 2022

A Nick Saban team has the most penalties in all of college football.

