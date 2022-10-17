Kentucky ranked No. 1 in overall KenPom rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats are weeks away from starting off the 2022-23 regular season, and the buzz surrounding this year's team is off to a fast start.

“I’m really liking this team,” John Calipari told the crowd at Big Blue Madness Friday night,” and that has been the sentiment we have gotten from the UK coach since the players got on campus in June.

Just like the sport has changed in terms of transfers and NIL, analytics has become the go-to in terms of measuring teams on both ends of the court. One of the most popular advanced analytic systems, also loves what they are seeing from this team.

In the first edition of the 2022-23 KenPom rankings, the Cats take the top spot overall. According to the stats, Kentucky enters the year with a +29.77 adjusted efficiency margin, with the No. 2 adjusted offense and the No. 3 adjusted defense in the country.

The top-five in the first rankings are Texas, Gonzaga, Tennessee, and Virginia. Kansas also made the top-ten, which makes three teams on Kentucky’s schedule this season that the numbers love early.

Shaping up to be another fun season in Lexington.