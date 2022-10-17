Coordinators and players discuss Cats’ win over Mississippi State

The Kentucky Wildcats picked up a huge victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Lexington on Saturday after dropping back-to-back games. The game had many highlights and exciting moments.

With that being said, myself and other media members caught up the coordinators and the players who made some of those highlight plays.

OC Rich Scangarello

The offense showed a balance attack tonight as they rushed for 239 yards and threw for 239 yards. So after the game, Rich Scangarello talked about that and much more.

Rich Scangarello talks about the victory, Chris Rodriguez, Will Levis and the play he was injured on.



Also talks about the play Will was hurt on… pic.twitter.com/FR0kOwcbtL — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 16, 2022

DC Brad White

Heading to Saturday's game, the Mississippi State offense was rolling, but Brad White’s defense held the Bulldogs to a season-low 225 yards. He talked about that and more after the game.

Brad White talks about his defense in the Kentucky win pic.twitter.com/dZbYRtZaIV — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 16, 2022

Wide Receiver Rahsaan Lewis

The Kentucky offense needed someone to step up in Tayvion Robinson’s absence and Rahsaan Lewis was that player. Despite having a fumble in the first quarter, he finished the game with four receptions, 42 yards and a touchdown. He talked about that and more.

Rahsaan Lewis talks the victory and bouncing back after the fumble pic.twitter.com/tHznbvCJiH — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 16, 2022

Quarterback Will Levis

Tonight Will Levis finished the night with 230 yards passing but that was not the highlight of the night for the QB. Levis suffered an injury in the third quarter that looked pretty rough with his left shoulder, but he emerged from the tunnel a few plays later and the crowd went crazy.

Part 1 of 2



Will Levis talks about the win, facing adversity, Chris Rodriguez, the injury, the fans and more! pic.twitter.com/LySQgf6A2C — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 16, 2022

Running Back Chris Rodriguez Jr.

The Wildcats needed a huge night from the senior running back and that’s what they got, as he finished with 30 Carries, 196 yards rushing, and two touchdowns. He also joined the 3,000 yard rushing club and became just the fifth member of the club.

Chris Rodriguez talks about his performance with media members post game



Part 1 of 2 pic.twitter.com/KsGabZF7Mm — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 16, 2022

The Cats head into the bye week after the win pretty banged up and seems as if it is much needed as the Cats prepare to play the undefeated Tennessee Vols in Knoxville.