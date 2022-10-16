DeAndre Square saves the day once more for Kentucky Football

The Kentucky Wildcats pulled out a huge victory last night over the No. 16 Mississippi State Bulldogs, 27-17.

With the game coming down to the site late in the fourth, a pick-six on a screen pass pulled the Bulldogs within three, and sucked the air right out of the stadium. Thankfully, Kentucky’s offense responded with a touchdown drive, putting the home team up 27-17.

From there, the defense needed just one more stop vs. an explosive Mississippi State offense to secure the win.

A very familiar name to the Big Blue Nation ensured that the Bulldogs wouldn’t have a shot.

DeAndre Square has made plenty of big plays in his career as a Wildcat, and that trend continued with the interception of Will Rogers to seal the victory.

It has been talked about since spring ball about the talent this linebacker group has with Square and Jacquez Jones. With Jones out last night, Square stepped up once again to help captain this defense.

Square finished the game with 11 tackles, which led the team. He also added a tackle-for-loss, and that huge interception.

But it was far from being the only game-changing play Square has made in a career that could/should get him into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame someday.

Thank you #BBN words can’t describe the type of love I have for y’all appreciate y’all for showing up and showing out — DeAndre Square (@d_square10) October 16, 2022

In fact, this wasn’t even the first time in the last year Square has made a game-clinching interception over a top-16 team.

You may recall the Citrus Bowl vs. No. 15 Iowa, a game in which Square was knocked out of due to injury but took the field on the Hawkeyes’ final drive and picked off Spencer Petras to give Kentucky the 20-17 win.

It also gave Kentucky just its fourth 10-win season ever, two of which Square has now been a part of, as he was a true freshman during the 2018 season when Kentucky defeated Penn State to win the Citrus Bowl and finish 10-3.

DeAndre Square with the INT for Kentucky to secure the victory! pic.twitter.com/BvyP8qMbLg — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) January 1, 2022

THATS IT AND THATS ALL FOLKS‼️



Deandre Square picks off Spencer Petras with 48 seconds left to seal a victory for #Kentucky!



Wildcats win their school record 4th straight bowl game 20-17. UK’s 4th 10-win season in school history



LETS GOOOO #BBN | #CitrusBowl pic.twitter.com/WbyFChj2NB — Josh Berrian (@_joshonair) January 1, 2022

This latest win changed the projection of this season in some ways. Who better to seal the win than a player who has helped changed this program over the years?