Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over No. 16 Mississippi State

The Kentucky Wildcats snap a two-game skid and get back on track against Mississippi State, riding the back of Chris Rodriguez to a 27-17 win over the No. 16 Bulldogs.

Will Levis bounced back in his first game back with 200+ yards, one touchdown and one interception. Levis gave BBN a scare when he went to the locker room in the second half, holding his shoulder/arm. He came back out and helped Kentucky put up 24 points in the second half.

Kentucky now gets a much-needed bye week before heading to Knoxville for a date with the white-hot Vols after a historic win over Alabama.

The Kentucky defense will look to have wide receiver Tayvion Robinson, who missed tonight’s game with an injury, back before then to be fully healthy going in to Knoxville.

Kentucky is 5-2 going into the bye week, and here are tonight’s reactions to the win over the Bulldogs.

"We had to go back and do what we do." @UKCoachStoops with @colecubelic pic.twitter.com/KSMIXgBDAU — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 16, 2022

I told y’all I love it don’t bet against us when we have 7 and 24 back there. Now y’all know what time it is see y’all in Knoxville. Let freaking go. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) October 16, 2022

Big man hit a belly roll pic.twitter.com/0ulLjF4xjE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2022

Will Levis on SEC Network postgame, about his injured arm: "Got the magic shot and came back out here. It's my left shoulder, so who cares?" Grins.



Endearing is the word that comes to mind with Levis. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 16, 2022

Levis passionately speaking on behalf of the Big Blue Wall after the win against No. 16 Mississippi State — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) October 16, 2022

Chris Rodriguez: 30 carries, 196 yards, 2 TD tonight.



Dude missed the first four games of this season and still might break Benny Snell's career rushing record. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 16, 2022

Kentucky deserves to win this game pic.twitter.com/HR63fEZYn9 — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) October 16, 2022

19 on Mississippi state tried to murder our dude pic.twitter.com/h4dtJuQwIK — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) October 16, 2022

Shove a cow bell up your ass https://t.co/lJllnxerHE — KG (I am Hell) (@__NotKG) October 16, 2022

Perfectly-balanced effort by Kentucky’s offense tonight:



239 yards in the air

239 yards on the ground

478 yards of total offense — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) October 16, 2022

Will Levis on his injury: "Went back there, got the magic shot. It's my left shoulder, who cares." — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 16, 2022

I owe Deondre Buford an apology. Thought the Cats would mightily struggle without Flax. Kid battled, kept swinging and won. Respect, young man. — Freddie Maggard (@FredMaggard606) October 16, 2022

OL and DL postgame chest X-rays. pic.twitter.com/ed5O0PlZ2q — Jeremy Jarmon (@DoubleJJ90) October 16, 2022

Awesome to see @will_levis throwing dimes tonight to former @FDouglassFB stars Dekel Crowdus and @DaneKey6. Dudes are living the Lexington dream right now. — Alex Walker (@AlexWalkerTV) October 16, 2022

Just a massive, massive win.



A week ago, DeAndre Square was the last player off the field after the loss to South Carolina. Tonight he helped seal a crucial win for the Cats. Man, we’re gonna miss him. pic.twitter.com/HKGhiD6nqb — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) October 16, 2022

Kentucky gets a well deserved and desperately needed bye week. — Danny Davis LLTC5 (0-0) 19 (11-5) 22 5-2 (@DannyDa27021564) October 16, 2022

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach postgame on Chris Rodriguez Jr.



“That running back in particular just pounded us”



Leach said Rodriguez played as good at running back as anyone he’s seen in the SEC this season. https://t.co/n5FL3WpxK4 — Cameron Drummond (@cdrummond97) October 16, 2022

"Like Mississippi State's offense at times tonight, another dry spell is on the way." pic.twitter.com/SqzOJhJwdn — Dillon Gaudet (@GaudetWeather) October 16, 2022

Don't let Kentucky get hot — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) October 16, 2022

Awesome postgame interview from @bigblueinsider1 who spoke with Kenneth Horsey. Highly recommend going back and listening to it.



On the crowd:



“We heard y’all all night. Y’all was rocking tonight!” — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) October 16, 2022

Take a bow, @CROD_JR!



196rushing yards and two TDs. pic.twitter.com/A42MI9q8cV — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 16, 2022

