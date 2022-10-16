 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s win over No. 16 Mississippi State

Kentucky snaps a two-game skid thanks to a heroic effort from QB1.

Will Levis Chris Humphrey Photo

The Kentucky Wildcats snap a two-game skid and get back on track against Mississippi State, riding the back of Chris Rodriguez to a 27-17 win over the No. 16 Bulldogs.

Will Levis bounced back in his first game back with 200+ yards, one touchdown and one interception. Levis gave BBN a scare when he went to the locker room in the second half, holding his shoulder/arm. He came back out and helped Kentucky put up 24 points in the second half.

Kentucky now gets a much-needed bye week before heading to Knoxville for a date with the white-hot Vols after a historic win over Alabama.

The Kentucky defense will look to have wide receiver Tayvion Robinson, who missed tonight’s game with an injury, back before then to be fully healthy going in to Knoxville.

Kentucky is 5-2 going into the bye week, and here are tonight’s reactions to the win over the Bulldogs.

