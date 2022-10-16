Mark Stoops makes more history, plus postgame notes and milestones

The Kentucky Wildcats entered Lexington on Saturday night as a home underdog (-3.5) against the 16th-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Cats started out moving the ball well but also had nine penalties, a fumble, and a big return called back in the first quarter.

Outside of a few penalties, the defense showed up in the first half and held the explosive Mississippi State offense to 96 yards and three points. Kentucky’s offense struggled but did come away with 3 points.

The Kentucky offense came out of the half scoring on back-to-back drives, despite quarterback Will Levis getting injured on the first drive and returning for the second drive of the half that resulted in a touchdown

The Wildcats finished strong and tacked on two more touchdowns en route to a 27-17 victory.

The Kentucky defense was the star of the night, holding the high-powered Mississippi State offense to a mere 225 yards, while the Cats’ offense nearly doubled them up with 435 yards.

The offense was led by the senior running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., who ran for 199 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns. The game also saw him join the 3,000 yard rushing club at Kentucky, which has only four other members.

Speaking of history, according to UK stat guru Corey Price, Mark Stoops is now the program’s all-time leader in AP Top 25 wins. It’s also Kentucky’s second win over a ranked team this season after winning at then-No. 12 Florida in Week 2.

Tonight was @UKCoachStoops’ 11th win against an AP Poll Top 25 opponent, the most for any @UKFootball head coach in program history — Corey Price (@coreyp08) October 16, 2022

Now, here are all the postgame notes and milestones via UK Athletics.

Team Records and Series Information

Kentucky is 5-2 overall and 2-2 in the Southeastern Conference, while Mississippi State is also 5-2 and 2-2 in the league.

The Wildcats and the Bulldogs are now tied in the all-time series, 25-25.

This was the first time UK and MSU played when both teams were ranked.

Kentucky leads in games played in Lexington, 16-9.

Next, Kentucky has an open date next weekend before playing at Tennessee in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Oct. 29. The game time and television assignment will be announced Monday.

What the Win Means for the Wildcats

This is the fifth instance that a Stoops-coached team got off to a start as good or better than 5-2, joining 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2021.

It is first time UK has been 5-2 or better in consecutive seasons since 2007-08.

It is the second win against a ranked opponent this season, in addition to the win at No. 12/19 Florida.

It is the third-straight season and fourth time in the last five seasons that UK has won two games against ranked opponents. Prior to 2018, the Wildcats had just one season with multiple wins against ranked foes in the previous 40 years (two in 2007).

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops improved his Kentucky records for wins (64), SEC wins (31) and home wins (45).

This was Stoops’ 11th win against an Associated Press top-25 team, most for any coach in school history.

Team Notes

UK had 478 yards of total offense, evenly balanced with 239 passing yards and a season-high 239 rushing yards.

UK went 9-of-9 on third-down passing attempts for 194 yards.

UK generated 24 first downs and had a season high 39:22 time of possession.

UK limited MSU to season lows for total offense (225 yards), rushing yards (22), passing yards (203) and first downs (13). UK also allowed only 10 offensive points.

22 rushing yards is the fewest UK has allowed since the Mississippi State game in 2020 (20 yards in that game).

UK has allowed 24 or fewer points in 11 straight games, while the Cats have gone 9-2 during that span.

It is the longest streak since a 12-game stretch of 24 or fewer points in the 1979-80 seasons.

UK has allowed 30 or fewer points in 53 of the last 59 games.

UK has allowed 115 points so far this season, the fewest in the first seven games since 2018 (90 in the first seven games).

UK has allowed fewer than 400 yards total offense in 11 consecutive games, best since a 13-game streak in the 1988-89 seasons.

Player Notes