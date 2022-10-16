Sunday Headlines: UK in the new college football rankings

It wasn’t always pretty, but for the second time this season, the Kentucky Wildcats took down a top-16 foe.

After beating then-No. 12 Florida in Week 2, Kentucky used another suffocating defensive effort to down No. 16 Mississippi State by a 27-17 margin that included a defensive score for the Bulldogs.

The Cats will now get a much-needed bye week while preparing to face the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 7, who will be ranked in the top five after beating Alabama and assuming the Vols beat UT-Martin next week.

Check back here later to see where Kentucky stands in the new college football rankings.

Tweet(s) of the Day

That man bleeds blue through and through.

Tonight was @UKCoachStoops’ 11th win against an AP Poll Top 25 opponent, the most for any @UKFootball head coach in program history — Corey Price (@coreyp08) October 16, 2022

Mark Stoops just keeps making history.

Your Headlines

Chris Rodriguez Jr. Leads No. 22 Kentucky Past No. 16 Mississippi State

Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns as No. 22 Kentucky topped 16th-ranked Mississippi State 27-17 on Saturday night at Kroger Field.

Will Levis on injury: "It's my left shoulder, so who cares."

As for Will Levis, he couldn't care less about his injury. If X-rays came back clean, he was returning to the game no matter what.

Kentucky’s Tashawn Manning with laughable flop against Mississippi State

Art.

No. 5 Rifle Claims Home Opener, Defeats NC State

The No. 5 University of Kentucky rifle team began its 2022-23 home schedule with a victory Saturday, defeating North Carolina State 4693-4617. Kentucky posted a 2321 in smallbore and 2372 in air rifle.

Kentucky to Play Florida on ESPNU

Kentucky women’s soccer is back on national television today for a 1 pm ET match with the Florida Gators airing on ESPNU.

Bockrath Wins, Herman Second at Panorama Farms Invitational

Perri Bockrath and Tori Herman of the University of Kentucky women’s cross country team finished first and second, respectively, Saturday morning at the Panorama Farms XC 23 Invitational.

UK Athletics Title IX Top 50 to be Honored Throughout Weekend Events

The UK Athletics Title IX Top 50 is one of the leading parts of the department’s multi-faceted celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, which includes commemorative events and experiences, multimedia coverage and community activations.

Top Moments from 2022 Big Blue Madness

What was your favorite moment?

Report: Jordan Poole agrees to 4-year extension with Warriors

The 3rd-year guard will remain with the defending-champion Warriors through the 2026-27 season.

Country music artist Darius Rucker's second collection of NFL-based clothing line a 'labor of love'

Following the release of Darius Rucker's second collection of NFL-based merchandise, the three-time Grammy winner discusses the clothing line's popularity, Miami Dolphins and playing fantasy football.

Why successful college coaches like Matt Rhule fail in the NFL; plus, the five most rugged running backs

Why do successful college coaches like Matt Rhule continue to fail in the NFL? Bucky Brooks provides his answer to this enduring football question. Plus, a hard-hitting ranking of the top five most rugged running backs in the league right now.

Sources - Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers

The Panthers are listening to other teams about a potential trade for star running back Christian McCaffrey, although a deal might not be easy to complete, league sources tell ESPN.

Andrew Wiggins, Golden State Warriors agree on 4 years, $109M

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins has agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension, his agents told ESPN.

The Humble Potato Could Hold the Key to Beating Hospital Superbugs as Well as Crop Diseases

The humble potato contains a natural antibiotic that destroys harmful bacteria, and may fight hospital superbugs in the future.

Meditation Could Protect Older People Against Alzheimer’s, According to New Research

The practice of ancient religions and modern mindfulness heightens awareness and emotional health which decline with Alzheimer’s.