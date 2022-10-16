UK makes the cut for 5-star recruit Trentyn Flowers

Looking ahead to the 2024 class, Kentucky is in a good position early for several top prospects including Tre Johnson (No. 1), Ian Jackson (No. 2), and Karter Knox (No. 9 - Rankings according to 247 Sports ).

Yet, there is another interesting prospect that Kentucky has shown interest in, Trentyn Flowers from Charlotte (NC).

It has become a bit of a cliché in basketball to call a player positionless, but at 6-foot-8, Flowers has the size, length, and skill set to play nearly any position on the court.

What does his skill set consist of? Flowers has the versatility to facilitate and score on all three levels, to go along with a motor to play well on the defensive end.

Flowers himself even acknowledged this just recently with WV Sports Now.

“My strength is versatility. I can pass, shoot, rebound and block shots. I can do everything well, that’s where my game is and what I bring to a team. I’m going to do everything it takes to win.”

Given that, he has received plenty of interest, but on Thursday, flowers cut his list to 13, and Kentucky made the cut. It is important to note that Kentucky is the lone school on his yet to offer, but John Calipari and Orlando Antigua visited Flowers’s school in North Carolina on Wednesday.

2024 five-star Trentyn Flowers has trimmed his list of 40+ offers down to 13, he tells @On3Recruits.



Story: https://t.co/Q1c7bZCcDR pic.twitter.com/Fl2pOVA0y1 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 13, 2022

Featuring schools like Creighton and Georgia State, Flower’s list doesn’t just include high majors.

Recently, Flowers said Duke, Kentucky, and North Carolina were the schools that he was hearing from most. With Duke now out, it would suggest that Kentucky and North Carolina are in a good position at the moment, but it is still early.

