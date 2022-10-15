Recruiting expert picks UK for DJ Wagner; update on decision timeline

The Kentucky Wildcats are on quite the tear when it comes to recruiting in the 2023 hoops class.

Coming into Friday, Kentucky already held commitments from 5-star guard Rob Dillingham, 5-star wing Justin Edwards, and high 4-star guard Reed Sheppard.

That class grew stronger with the surprising commitment of 5-star center Aaron Bradshaw, who was originally planning to announce his decision in November.

Now, all eyes turn to the recruitment of DJ Wagner, arguably the best recruit in 2023 and the son of Dajuan Wagner, who John Calipari coached during his days at Memphis.

Kentucky was long viewed as the favorite for the younger Wagner, but Louisville made a big push following the hiring of his grandfather, Milt Wagner.

However, Calipari’s crew has since regained momentum and is now widely expected to land Wagner.

Adding to that belief is 247 Sports recruiting guru Travis Branham, who just logged a prediction in favor of the Wildcats to land Wagner.

Branham offered the following assessment while saying he expects a decision from Wagner to come before the high school basketball season, which means it should come in time for the fall signing period.

Regardless, based on conversations with various sources and looking at the direction of where this recruitment is headed, I am now ready to make my updated Crystal Ball for five-star combo guard DJ Wagner to the University of Kentucky. The timing on a decision is still up in the air but sources are optimistic that we could see a decision come before the high school season begins and anticipate it being a big day at the Joe Craft Center whenever the announcement comes.

Branham did say the pro route has gotten some buzz, but he still expects Wagner to play for Kentucky. If that happens, Kentucky will have three top-five recruits — Wagner, Bradshaw and Edwards — who are also contending for the No. 1 overall spot in 2023.

Be sure to read Branham’s full post here.

Sea of Blue is loaded with Kentucky Wildcats articles, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!