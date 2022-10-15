Injury updates on Oscar Tshiebwe and Lance Ware

With Big Blue Madness now in the rearview mirror, the Kentucky Wildcats basketball season is now quickly approaching.

At the end of last night's festivities, John Calipari revealed that junior forward Lance Ware has a hip injury and will miss some time.

“Lance will be out four, five days,” Calipari said. “But he’ll be fine.”

According to Ben Roberts of The Herald-Leader, Ware was kept out as a precaution.

For now, it looks like Ware will be good to go when the Cats open the exhibition season against Missouri Western State on October 30th.

This news on Ware comes a few days after Coach Cal announced that Oscar Tshiebwe was undergoing a minor knee procedure, that kept him out of all the action last night as well.

According to Roberts, Tshiebwe is not expected to play at all during the preseason, so he’ll miss the Blue-White Game and the two exhibition contests. He is expected to play in the regular-season opener on November 7th vs. Howard.

The Herald-Leader was told Friday that Tshiebwe underwent a successful procedure on his knee Thursday and is not expected to play at all during the Wildcats’ preseason schedule as a precaution. That would rule him out for next weekend’s Blue-White Game in Pikeville, as well as the Cats’ two exhibition games, set for Oct. 30 and Nov. 3 in Lexington.

It’s unfortunate Kentucky already has a pair of injuries to deal with given all the injury issues they’ve had in recent years. Thankfully, it doesn’t appear Ware or Tshiebwe are in danger of missing Game 1.

In the meantime, look for Daimion Collins and Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso to get extended run over the next few weeks, which hopefully helps them become bigger contributors than expected this season.

It could already be time for Kentucky to show why it has arguably the deepest and overall best frontcourt in America.

