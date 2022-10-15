Saturday Headlines: Beat Mississippi State Edition

Will Levis is back as the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. The Cats are fresh off of a disappointing outing against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Levis being out was the main factor in the loss but the fact of the matter is the offensive performance was one of the worst we have seen in a while at Kentucky.

Having Levis back is a big deal for sure, but the Cats cannot be as sloppy on offense as they have been for most of the season. Turnovers, penalties and three and out series will most likely end in points for Mike Leach’s team.

A win for Kentucky means that the season is steadied right before the bye week. A loss means that the team could be looking at a four game losing streak after a tough assignment at Tennessee. This is a massive game for this team and a win would bring back some feel good to Lexington.

Tweets of the Day

Breaking: 2023 five-star 7-footer Aaron Bradshaw has committed to Kentucky, he tells @On3Recruits.



“Kentucky is home for me.”



Story: https://t.co/foTUvyzGpO pic.twitter.com/WEZf6wRkj8 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 14, 2022

This was a NICE surprise last night as Big Blue Madness was about to tip off.

The BBM dunk contest should be branded as the “PLEASE GOD DONT GET HURT COMPETITION!”



An annual tradition. — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) October 15, 2022

Yes and Yes.

Headlines

A surprise commitment from Aaron Bradshaw | Cat’s Illustrated- Aaron Bradshaw could be the top recruit in the class when it’s all said and done. His Camden teammate won’t be far behind.

Could Antonio Reeves make Kentucky special? | Cats Pause- If he can hit threes at a consistent clip then it is very possible that he is the key to a special season.

National media predicts Kentucky vs. Mississippi State | KSR- The national media seems to like the Bulldogs but things are starting to shift to the Cats a bit.

SEC week 7 primer | SDS- It’s a big time week in the conference and there will be some separation between many of these teams.

Expert picks and predictions | CBS- Alabama at Tennessee highlights a massive slate around the country.

Nick Saban hopes Bryce Young is available | ESPN- If he plays then it’s a game changer in Knoxville.

Aaron Judge booed in four strikeout game | Sporting News- Judge is in a major slump after his record breaking home run season.