Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game thread and pregame reading

UPDATE

Good news and bad news.

Will Levis will start with right tackle Jeremy Flax also returning to the starting lineup.

Bad news is Tayvion Robinson is out tonight due to injury. Chauncey Magwood will start in his place.

Go Cats!!!

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7:30 pm ET at Kroger Field. You can watch the game on the SEC Network. You can also stream it live online using WatchESPN, ESPN+, or the ESPN app, or you can use a free trial of fubo.tv.

It’s been a very rough two weeks for the football team. The loss to Ole Miss was self-inflicted, but it was something they could come back from. The South Carolina loss was embarrassing, for lack of a better word.

The Gamecocks came into Kentucky and shut down the Cats’ offense for nearly the entire game. While Will Levis was out and Kaiya Sheron made his first collegiate start, there’s no excuse for a below average South Carolina team to do that on your home field.

Now, a much bigger challenge lies ahead with the No. 16 Bulldogs. Luckily, Will Levis is back in action as he attempts to play through a turf toe injury. Levis practiced all week and is set to get the starting nod tonight, though it remains to be seen how much the injury will affect his play.

Once the starting lineups are announced, we will update this post to reflect who will be QB1 for the Cats.

It will be a very tough battle at Kroger Field with a lot at stake. Get ready for it with some pregame reads.

Let’s go CATS!!!