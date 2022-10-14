Twitter reactions to Big Blue Madness and Aaron Bradshaw picking Kentucky

Friday night was a big night for the BBN as it was finally Big Blue Madness and, aside from the Bahamas trip, our first time to meet the 2022-23 team men’s team and the women’s team.

The women’s team is coming off a 19-12 season and was able to come away with the SEC Tournament championship when they defeated South Carolina 64-62 in the championship game.

The NCAA Tournament didn’t go as planned, but the end of the season was a big momentum builder for the program, and they’ll look for that to carry over into this season.

On the men’s side, the BBN was pleasantly introduced to this year’s team during their August trip to the Bahamas as they won all 4 games and gave a glimpse of what to expect this season.

The end to last season was not what anyone expected, but this year’s team has several guys back, added some very talented transfers, and have some elite freshmen as they look to bounce back from last season’s early exit from the NCAA Tournament.

The 2022-23 Cats are going to be long and athletic which has been the recipe for some of Calipari’s best teams during his time at Kentucky.

It is shaping up to be a fun year for both the men’s and women’s team.

She is what 606 is all about https://t.co/AQ3rJpQ3dN — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) October 14, 2022

Nick Richards, Kevin Knox and Hamidou Diallo are back in Lexington pic.twitter.com/S33t6b6HNS — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 14, 2022

Old-school video game touch to this year’s player intros… #BBN pic.twitter.com/Idc0SWWZiV — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) October 14, 2022

What's a Big Blue Madness Blue Carpet without some jewelry? ✨ pic.twitter.com/SMHdH0fMis — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) October 14, 2022

Going to be a great night



️ @Jtoppin0 pic.twitter.com/B6PgQs1uMn — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 14, 2022

Not sure the human body is meant to withstand the forces and contortions put forth by @KentuckyCheer . Awesome Big Blue Madness performance. — John Huang (@KYHuangs) October 14, 2022

Introducing the former players with their BBM intro in background is very cool — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 15, 2022

Man it’s great seeing all these former Cats



Awesome start to the men’s portion of BBM! — BEEZY (@Burke_Franklin_) October 15, 2022

UK Basketball back — Darius Miller (@DmillerKY) October 15, 2022

Crowd shot update. Blue got in. pic.twitter.com/Os6PCR9FvL — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) October 15, 2022

John Calipari starts by thanking #BBN - “the greatest fans in sports” pic.twitter.com/zVDgG0wbWX — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) October 15, 2022

John Calipari's first comments at Big Blue Madness:

"How about the greatest fans of all of sports right here in this building." — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) October 15, 2022

Kinda tough seeing Oscar limping like that. Hope it’s not a huge deal and he gets back very soon



Such a great kid — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 15, 2022

Best part of Big Blue Madness so far: whoever is DJing — Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) October 15, 2022

Big Blue Madness Three-Point Contest



Antonio Reeves: 19

CJ Fredrick: 15

Chris Livingston: 13

Jacob Toppin: 15



Antonio Reeves is the CHAMPION. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) October 15, 2022

“We want DJ!” chant breaks out in Rupp for high-profile visitor DJ Wagner. #BBN — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) October 15, 2022

They let the fans vote for the dunk champ, and although Collins had the highest score from the judges, Toppin is the overwhelming fan favorite on this night. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) October 15, 2022

Jacob Toppin wins the Madness dunk contest.



Chris Livingston & Daimion Collins actually tied for the most points. Hamidou Diallo was tasked with breaking the tie. He picked Toppin. And the Rupp fans backed him up.



The first controversy of the college basketball season is here. — Ben Roberts (@BenRobertsHL) October 15, 2022

It was not only a massive night for the BBN to meet the 2022-23 Men’s and Women’s basketball teams, but it was a big night for John Calipari on the recruiting trail.

Prior to the start of Big Blue Madness, top-5 overall player (No. 4) and No. 1 overall center in 2023 Aaron Bradshaw announced he has committed to Kentucky.

The commitment came while Bradshaw was in Lexington to visit for BBM and got the night off to a great start.

“Kentucky is home for me,” Bradshaw told On3. “I felt the most comfortable there. It’s the best fit for me and has my best interest. I just want to get there and work hard to get where I want to go.”

Bradshaw has a chance to be elite on the defensive end of the floor for the Cats with his ability to block and alter shots at the rim.

It is also worth noting that Bradshaw is the high school teammate of DJ Wagner who is the No. 2 overall player in the class and has a lot of momentum to end up in Lexington as well.

Calipari is on the verge of signing a monster class in 2023, and he landed a big piece of that class Friday night.

— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 14, 2022

Assuming DJ Wagner joins teammate Aaron Bradshaw in committing to Kentucky (I do assume that), the Cats will have the No. 1 combo guard, No. 1 small forward, No. 2 center and No. 2 point guard and No. 9 combo guard in the 2023 class.



That’ll do. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 14, 2022

Rob Dillingham & Reed Sheppard are hyped to have Aaron Bradshaw join the Wildcats. Up next? DJ Wagner. pic.twitter.com/yPaHdp6ZKe — Rare Rookies #BBN (@rarerookies) October 14, 2022

Five-star Aaron Bradshaw has committed to KENTUCKY!!!!



Per 247 Sports, UK has commits from:



* No. 2 player in the 2023 class (Justin Edwards)

* No. 6 player in 2023 (Aaron Bradshaw)

* No. 9 player in 2023 (Rob Dillingham)

* No. 29 player in 2023 (Reed Sheppard)



DJ Wagner next? pic.twitter.com/ldFso5B5ln — TorresOnKentucky (@TorresOnUK) October 14, 2022

Kentucky lands long and talented 7-footer Aaron Bradshaw.



Bradshaw joins arguably the most talented wing in the class in Justin Edwards and also maybe the best scoring guard in Robert Dillingham.



That’s 3 Top 10 players.



Hell of a class for John Calipari and his staff. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) October 14, 2022

AARON BRADSHAW: THE NEWEST WILDCAT pic.twitter.com/Zr7OuwfLbF — Cats Coverage (@Cats_Coverage) October 14, 2022

Once DJ Wagner commits to Kentucky, the Cats will have five top-30 players, including the No. 1, 2, 6 and 9th ranked prospects in the 247Sports composite rankings. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) October 14, 2022

One program likes celebrating five star visits. The other program likes celebrating five star commitments. ‍♂️ — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) October 14, 2022

Aaron Bradshaw ✅



DJ Wagner — Danny Davis LLTC5 (0-0) 19 (11-5) 22 4-2 (@DannyDa27021564) October 14, 2022

John Calipari returning to top recruiting form.



Kentucky top-5 recruits 2009-15: 10

Kentucky top-5 recruits 2016-20: 1

Kentucky top-5 recruits 2021-23: 4 — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) October 14, 2022

