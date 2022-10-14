 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking News Bradshaw picks the Cats

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Big Blue Madness and Aaron Bradshaw picking Kentucky

Kentucky introduces their 2022-23 men’s and women’s teams while scoring a big-time commitment!

By Adam Haste
/ new
NCAA Basketball: Mississippi at Kentucky Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Friday night was a big night for the BBN as it was finally Big Blue Madness and, aside from the Bahamas trip, our first time to meet the 2022-23 team men’s team and the women’s team.

The women’s team is coming off a 19-12 season and was able to come away with the SEC Tournament championship when they defeated South Carolina 64-62 in the championship game.

The NCAA Tournament didn’t go as planned, but the end of the season was a big momentum builder for the program, and they’ll look for that to carry over into this season.

On the men’s side, the BBN was pleasantly introduced to this year’s team during their August trip to the Bahamas as they won all 4 games and gave a glimpse of what to expect this season.

The end to last season was not what anyone expected, but this year’s team has several guys back, added some very talented transfers, and have some elite freshmen as they look to bounce back from last season’s early exit from the NCAA Tournament.

The 2022-23 Cats are going to be long and athletic which has been the recipe for some of Calipari’s best teams during his time at Kentucky.

It is shaping up to be a fun year for both the men’s and women’s team.

It was not only a massive night for the BBN to meet the 2022-23 Men’s and Women’s basketball teams, but it was a big night for John Calipari on the recruiting trail.

Prior to the start of Big Blue Madness, top-5 overall player (No. 4) and No. 1 overall center in 2023 Aaron Bradshaw announced he has committed to Kentucky.

The commitment came while Bradshaw was in Lexington to visit for BBM and got the night off to a great start.

“Kentucky is home for me,” Bradshaw told On3. “I felt the most comfortable there. It’s the best fit for me and has my best interest. I just want to get there and work hard to get where I want to go.”

Bradshaw has a chance to be elite on the defensive end of the floor for the Cats with his ability to block and alter shots at the rim.

It is also worth noting that Bradshaw is the high school teammate of DJ Wagner who is the No. 2 overall player in the class and has a lot of momentum to end up in Lexington as well.

Calipari is on the verge of signing a monster class in 2023, and he landed a big piece of that class Friday night.

