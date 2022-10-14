Big Blue Madness game thread and pregame reading

Kentucky Basketball is BACK.

Big Blue Madness tips off at 7 pm ET inside historic Rupp Arena tonight. You can watch it live on the SEC Network or stream it online with WatchESPN.

With the new college basketball season now here, there’s huge buzz surrounding this year’s men’s basketball team. With defending unanimous player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe coming back, along with battle-tested veterans like Sahvir Wheeler, Jacob Toppin, Damion Collins and more, the hype is real with this group. Now it’s just a matter of putting it together and becoming the national title threat many believe this team will become.

While we won’t see Oscar tonight because of his knee procedure, everyone else should be active in the scrimmage.

Some notable recruits that will be there tonight; DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard, and more.

For the women’s team, it looks like everyone should be active as well. While the superstar Rhyne Howard has moved onto the WNBA, there’s still a lot of talent and potential for Kyra Elzy’s program to make it back to the Big Dance after winning the SEC Tournament last season.

Gonna be honest with #BBN here... When coach told the team she had a little surprise for them in the gym, they all thought @JohnWall was here.



It's no #11, but rings are cool, too. ✨ pic.twitter.com/f6DFQO0cCg — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) October 14, 2022

Go Cats!!!