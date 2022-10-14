Friday Headlines: Big Blue Madness Edition

Big Blue Madness is finally here and will be a major night for everyone. Kentucky fans get their first opportunity to see this year’s team in Rupp Arena. The Kentucky players have their opportunity to dance and be themselves. Then you have head coach John Calipari, who is certainly enjoying this year’s annual kickoff event with his team but is also making sure the recruits that are watching know just how big the University of Kentucky does basketball.

Kentucky will have more than a handful of high profile recruits in attendance for Friday night’s events. Aaron Bradshaw, DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards and Reed Sheppard will represent the Class of 2023 while Ace Bailey, Ian Jackson, Karter Knox and Travis Perry are in the Class of 2024. Jasper Johnson (Class of 2025) will also be in attendance.

A closer look at our new home uniforms pic.twitter.com/KqTrtxqn5d — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) September 6, 2022

Kentucky basketball released their new home uniforms back in September after Labor Day weekend. Earlier this week, the team’s Twitter page released their new away uniforms. Which one is your favorite? Make sure to let us know in the comment section below.

Detailed look at our new away uniforms #GoBigBlue pic.twitter.com/m4gz6HvZng — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 11, 2022

Big Blue Madness is one of the best days of the year for UK sports fans. Here’s everything you need to know for Friday night’s start time, television broadcast, streaming and more.

Kentucky Basketball’s Big Blue Madness

Time : 7 pm ET on October 14th, 2022.

: 7 pm ET on October 14th, 2022. Location : Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky. TV Channel : The SEC Network will have today’s TV coverage.

: The SEC Network will have today’s TV coverage. Live Online Stream : ESPN.com/watch

: ESPN.com/watch Replay: SEC Network (check local listings for replay schedule).

