Aaron Bradshaw picks Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have landed a big-time commitment from a 5-star center in the class of 2023.

By now most Kentucky fans have heard of Aaron Bradshaw, friend and teammate of fellow 5-star prospect DJ Wagner.

Now, Bradshaw is officially a Wildcat, as he revealed his commitment Friday in a post done by On3 recruiting guru Joe Tipton! It came while Bradshaw was visiting UK’s campus for Big Blue Madness.

“Kentucky is home for me,” Bradshaw told On3. “I felt the most comfortable there. It’s the best fit for me and has my best interest. I just want to get there and work hard to get where I want to go.”

At 7-feet tall, the New Jersey product has the chance to be an elite shot-blocker and imposing force on the defensive end of the floor. He also has budding skills offensively and a high-ceiling to make an impact scoring the ball as well.

Aaron Bradshaw comes as yet another gift to the Big Blue Nation sent with care from Camden, New Jersey. Current Wildcats Lance Ware and Kareem Watkins also have ties to the area.

The 247 Sports rankings have Bradshaw as the top-rated center in the 2023 class and 4th-ranked player overall. His stock has been soaring this year following a big showing during the AAU season playing alongside DJ Wagner and the New Jersey Scholars.

The final decision came down to Kentucky or the G-League route, but this commitment didn’t come as much of a surprise.

DJ Wagner. Aaron Bradshaw. Great content. pic.twitter.com/b4lzDVkvJu — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) May 28, 2022

There is no doubt that Bradshaw is oozing with potential. He’s the type of player who could really impose his will on a college basketball game if he continues on the same trajectory that we’ve seen this summer.

There’s no doubt that the commitment of Bradshaw will just breed even more speculation and anticipation with his teammate, Wagner.

247 Sports asked Bradshaw about the idea of playing with Wagner this spring, and here’s what he had to say.

“I’d love to play with him (Wagner). We have our own decisions, but that’s my brother. He’s just a great person.”

We’ll all just have to wait and see how that situation plays out.

For now, Kentucky fans should be rejoicing in what has been an incredible recent recruiting run.

John Calipari and his staff aggressively hit the trail this spring, and they now have a 5-star point guard, a 5-star wing, and a 5-star center in the fold. Robert Dillingham, Justin Edwards and Aaron Bradshaw are three statements commitments for the summer/fall period.

After somewhat lackluster (by Kentucky standards) recruiting performances in recent years, it seems that, despite losing Jai Lucas to Duke, Coach Cal has reignited the fire that is UK basketball recruiting.

Welcome to the family, Aaron. Check out some highlights of the newest Cat in action!

