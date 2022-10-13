Bleav in Kentucky previews Mississippi State

A huge weekend is in store for Kentucky Wildcats athletics!

Friday marks the return of college basketball as UK hosts its annual Big Blue Madness event.

However, the real fun will hopefully come Saturday when the football Cats try to take down No. 16 Mississippi State in front of what’s sure to be an electric Kroger Field crowd.

Ahead of the big weekend, a new episode of Bleav in Kentucky was just released by Vinny Hardy, Aaron Gershon and Jalen Whitlow.

This week, the guys discussed:

Rebounding from the South Carolina debacle.

Can Kentucky still have a special season.

Keys to beating Mississippi State.

And more!

Listen to the full episode below and subscribe to the show on the Bleav Podcast Network, Stitcher, iTunes, Audible, and on Spotify.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats stuff, so ‘like’ our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!