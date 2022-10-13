Associate AD for UK basketball operations Chris Woolard charged with DUI

University of Kentucky associate athletics director for basketball operations Chris Woolard was arrested Monday in Lexington and charged with DUI, according to an arrest report obtained from WHAS-11.

Per the report, Lexington police found Woolard in his car Monday night on a sidewalk near a fence with the car still in gear. He was covered in vomit and smelled of alcohol. The arrest was made after Woolard took a field sobriety test and was charged with driving under the influence.

WHAS-11 also reports that UK has released the following statement:

“We are aware of the situation, and we are handling the matter internally.”

Woolard, hired by UK in May of 2011, was set to begin his 12th season with the program. He also serves as the executive director for The Calipari Foundation.

We will update this story if any more details come out on it. And be sure to read the full WHAS-11 report.