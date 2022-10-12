Will Levis expected to start vs. Mississippi State

UPDATE

Following Thursday’s practice, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops announced that Will Levis has had no setbacks in practice this week, meaning QB1 is set to start Saturday vs. Mississippi State.

For what it’s worth, the DraftKings spread for this game went from Mississippi State -7 to -4 over the last 24 hours. That’s coincided with the increasing belief that Levis plays Saturday.

Mark Stoops said today there’s been no setbacks with Will Levis’ foot injury.



Saturday is a massive game for the Kentucky Wildcats, as they will look to put an end to their two-game losing streak and get the season back on track.

The Cats are set to face a Mississippi State Bulldogs team that is coming off back-to-back SEC wins over Texas A&M (42-24) and Arkansas (40-17).

However, the Bulldogs had the luxury of facing the Aggies backup QB for a big part of that matchup, and they faced the Razorbacks’ backup last Saturday.

Even though Will Levis missed last Saturday’s game with an injury, it doesn’t look like it will be three-straight weeks of backup QBs for the Bulldogs.

During this week’s SEC football teleconference, Mark Stoops said that Levis has been able to practice Monday and Tuesday. It sounds like Levis will be taking the field on Saturday night.

“Right now, it seems like he’ll be healthy, barring any setbacks,” Stoops revealed.

Kentucky’s offense has had its struggles all season, but it’s worth noting that QB1 Levis and RB1 Chris Rodriguez have only been on the field together for 24 total snaps this season.

Having them both available once again on Saturday can help solve a lot of the problems this team has faced so far.

The Cats and the Bulldogs will kick off from Kroger Field on Saturday at 7:30 pm ET. The game will air on the SEC Network.

