Kentucky vs. Mississippi State: Everything to know for Week 7

Oct 10, 2022, 2:16pm EDT
-
October 12
If Will Levis plays against Mississippi State, the Wildcats will win
Have Levis, will win.
-
October 11
Rich Scangarello gives encouraging update on Will Levis
Plus, hear what other UK coaches and players had to say following Tuesday’s practice.
-
October 11
Tuesday Headlines: Bowl Roundup Edition
After back to back losses, Kentucky’s season is taking a wrong turn.
-
October 11
SEC Power Rankings: Week 7
Rough week for Kentucky.
-
October 10
Mark Stoops previews Mississippi State
Time to get back in the win column.
-
October 10
Stoops gives injury updates; new UK depth chart is out (UPDATED)
Will Levis has returned to the practice field.
-
October 10
Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game glance, odds, and an early prediction
Kentucky needs a win to get back on track.