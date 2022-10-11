Rich Scangarello gives encouraging update on Will Levis

After a tough loss against South Carolina this past Saturday in Lexington, the Kentucky Wildcats will look to bounce back against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Cats haven’t lost to Mississippi State at home since 2014 and will look to keep that streak going, as well as avoid losing three-straight SEC games.

With all that being said, the offense looked pretty rough last Saturday, putting up 14 points and 299 yards of total offense while turning the ball over multiple times.

So, myself and other media members took some time after practice to talk to offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, offensive line Coach Zach Yenser, and multiple offensive players.

We spoke about Saturday's loss, how to bounce back against the Bulldogs, the potential return of Will Levis, and much more!

Today after practice the media talked with o-line coach Zach Yenzer pic.twitter.com/oZG53v0ym7 — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 11, 2022

Talked with Dane Key after practice!



He talked about dealing with adversity, talks about bouncing back, and says despite wearing a cast that he will back Saturday. pic.twitter.com/SapZ9DZZI9 — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 11, 2022

Redshirt freshman Jordan Dingle has scored a TD in back to back games but he says that he still has a lot to work on. He also talks about bouncing back and more. pic.twitter.com/6qnG0T8QKw — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 11, 2022

THREAD: Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello talks about the struggles against South Carolina, talks QB, talks tightened, what Mississippi States defense does, and more. pic.twitter.com/6IecFUDKZZ — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 11, 2022

The talk since last Wednesday around the Kentucky football program has been the health of star quarterback Will Levis.

On Monday, Mark Stoops mentioned once again that Levis is “day-to-day” as they approach the game with Mississippi State this weekend.

That changed slightly on Tuesday as Scangarello gave some more positive news in regard to Levis’ availability.

“He’s day-to-day right now, so I’m not going to get into all that stuff right now with Will, but he’s out there today,” Scangarello said. “Trending the way we’d hope he’d trend.”

It’s no secret how much this offense struggled without Levis this past Saturday in the loss to South Carolina. If the Cats hope to pull off the upset against the Bulldogs on Saturday, they will need No. 7 behind center.

Great news to hear he is trending in the right direction.