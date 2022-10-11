Oscar Tshiebwe to have minor knee procedure

The Kentucky Wildcats will be without the services of Oscar Tshiebwe for what hopes to be a brief absence.

According to head coach John Calipari, Tshiebwe will have a minor knee procedure to “clean some things up.”

Calipari stated that this issue is not a big deal, but don’t expect to see the reigning National Player of the Year take part in Big Blue Madness this Friday.

Given Calipari’s history with injury management and how honest he tends to be, there’s obviously going to be some skepticism on how minor this really is until Tshiebwe is back on the court.

Related New Kentucky Basketball road jerseys unveiled

For what it’s worth, Kyle Tucker also reports that Tshiebwe’s issue is minor and won’t cost him game action.

Here’s to hoping this really is minor and the big man is able to return to the court sooner rather than later with the new season closing in fast.

Bad news is I kept him out of practice Sat. with knee stuff. He refused to sit out Pro Day and balled out. I made him sit out Mon. and get examined as a precaution. He’s going to have a minor 15-minute procedure to clean some things up. Not a big deal, but no dancing at Madness! — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) October 11, 2022

From what I gather, Oscar’s knee issue/procedure is very minor and he won’t miss any games. Him riding a bike around campus at this very moment seems to support that. https://t.co/raeroJpHSg — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 11, 2022

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at seaofblue@gmail.com.