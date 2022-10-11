New Kentucky Basketball road jerseys unveiled

The Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team has unveiled new road uniforms for the 2022-23 hoops season.

One month after debuting the new home jerseys, Kentucky’s latest reveal features a heavy dose of blue tops and bottoms with a gold ‘UK’ on top of the back neck, signaling this is the gold standard of college basketball.

Oh, and of course, no more checkerboards. I think it’s safe to say that alone is a feature the majority of the BBN is happy with.

Now, here’s a look at the new road attire for the Wildcats.

Detailed look at our new away uniforms #GoBigBlue pic.twitter.com/m4gz6HvZng — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) October 11, 2022

