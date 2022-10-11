SEC Power Rankings: Week 7

Week 5 shook up the rankings quite a bit. Kentucky didn’t have their star quarterback and couldn’t muster enough offense to see 24 points, seven of which they basically handed to South Carolina with an early fumble, and took an unexpected home loss, while Tennessee completely flattened LSU in their own Death Valley while Texas A&M almost did the unthinkable and beat Alabama on the Crimson Tide’s own turf to beat them for a second straight year. But they didn’t, and Alabama remains number one with Georgia close behind.

They’ve played the games and the grades are in—here are your SEC Power Rankings before Week 6:

Not a pretty win but when you’re fighting with a backup QB it’s just about survival, and they survived, which is more than some of these other teams below could say. Grade: B

Yes, Georgia has been passed by a team not named Alabama! For the first time in the history of these power rankings, a different team has entered the Top 2. and just in time to face off with the Tide for the number one spot in the game of the week! LSU had been on a roll since losing their opener and was at home in Death Valley, but it didn’t seem to matter at all for the Vols as they won by 27. Now that’s an ‘A+’. Grade: A+

Now that’s much more like the Georgia Bulldogs, winning the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry 42-10. That ‘D’ last week allowed Tennessee to pass you now though. Grade: A

Welp, the Rebels might be the only team left that can possibly wrench the SEC West from Alabama, as they are the only other team from the division without a loss. Vandy hung tough for a while, but the Rebels eventually ran away with it. Grade: B+

These boys can play football, y’all. I said it last week and I’ll say it again. Huge game looming at Kentucky. Grade: A+

Oof. Apparently the ‘Cats really need Levis. With the transfer portal these days you really have to hope your star QB stays healthy because you won’t get two star QBs. That being said, their backup wasn’t bad by any means, but the offense sure wasn’t intimidating the Gamecock defense. Grade: D

The Aggies may have lost again, but this loss sure was a lot different than last week’s blowout at Mississippi State. This time, they gave it their all against the #1 team in the country and came one pass away from the upset of the season. Great job. Grade: B+

The SEC West is tough. Grade: C

Oooh, that was a close one! I’m telling you, those Tigers are feisty. But unlike a lot of teams above, the Gators got a win. Grade: B

Losing to Top 10 teams by 27? It happens. In Death Valley though? No. Grade: F

Great football and great no-quit attitude, but you’re still 2-4 and really need to win the next two against Vandy and South Carolina. Grade: B+

28 points, a 10-point second quarter lead, and a strong stand at home. But 52 points is a lot to give up. Need to beat Mizzou to escape last place or you might be stuck here until the next elimination week. Grade: C