Kentucky lands commitment from in-state punter Carter Schwartz

How about a Yahtzee to get the week going?

The Kentucky Wildcats welcomed several recruits on campus this past weekend as they look to round-out the class of 2023, and get a head start on the 2024 and 2025 classes.

Carter Schwartz out of Trinity High School in Louisville, was one of the players to make his way to Lexington this weekend. He took to Twitter on Monday night to announce his commitment to the Cats.

After picking up an offer from Kentucky Quality Control coach Louie Matsakis on September 28th, it didn't take long for Schwartz to realize that he wanted to stay in the Bluegrass to play his collegiate football.

Currently handling the punting duties for Kentucky is sixth-year senior, Collin Goodfellow. With no eligibility after this season, Schwartz will join Wilson Berry as the other punter on this roster.

The special teams units have had their fair share of mistakes this season, and with the addition of Schwartz, that unit will now undergo a youth movement in all facets of the kicking game next season.