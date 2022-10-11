Tuesday Headlines: Bowl Roundup Edition

It’s been a while since Kentucky Wildcats fans woke up after watching their football team win a game. In fact, it’s now been 16 days since Kentucky’s last victory. The Wildcats began their season 4-0 with wins over Miami (OH), No. 12 Florida, Youngstown State and Northern Illinois. However, they’ve suffered back to back losses at No. 14 Ole Miss and vs. South Carolina.

With their momentum screeching to a halt and injuries piling up, Kentucky now finds themselves at an interesting spot during a season of high expectations. The Wildcats are set to host No. 16 Mississippi State on Saturday and are currently 7-point underdogs. A loss would hand Kentucky their third in a row, a streak that head coach Mark Stoops and his team would experience for the second consecutive year. However, an upset win would propel the Wildcats back into the mix of a high-end bowl predictions before their bye week.

As of now, the two most popular predictions for Kentucky are the Gator Bowl and ReliaQuest Bowl. ESPN’s Kyle Bonagura and Sporting News’ Bill Bender and predicting the Gator Bowl while 247 Sports, Athlon Sports, Brett McMurphy, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm and College Football News are all predicting the ReliaQuest Bowl.

ESPN’s Mark Schlabach is calling for the Las Vegas Bowl. That game is scheduled for December 17th while the Gator Bowl is scheduled for December 30th and the ReliaQuest Bowl scheduled for January 2nd.

There’s a lot of football left to be played, but a rocky finish could lower Kentucky’s bowl projections even more. A strong finish to the year is significant for the Wildcats.

