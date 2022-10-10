Mark Stoops gives injury updates; new UK depth chart released

The Kentucky Wildcats are back to work as they prepare to host Mississippi State this Saturday.

Today, head coach Mark Stoops met with the media to update the status of his team, which is dealing with a bevy of injuries.

The most notable is Will Levis, who is battling a foot injury that sidelined him this past week, and it’s unclear if he’ll play this week.

Live Now: FB: Coach Stoops - Pre-Mississippi State Press Conference presented by UKHealthCare https://t.co/wPx7qmrnoS — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 10, 2022

According to Stoops, Levis is considered day-to-day and has a chance to play this Saturday vs. the Bulldogs. He’s still the starting quarterback on the new depth chart, so hopefully this means Levis is back this week or at worst when Kentucky faces Tennessee on October 29th after a badly-needed bye week.

Two other new injuries to monitor this week are to wide receivers Dane Key and Tayvion Robinson, who were forced from last week’s loss to South Carolina. Both are still on the depth chart.

Stoops didn’t go into detail but did say Robinson and Key both have a chance to play this week.

As for linebacker Jacquez Jones, he’s no longer on the depth chart after being injured at Ole Miss and not playing this past week. Don’t expect to see him until after the bye week. D’Eryk Jackson will start in his place.

Now, here’s the new depth chart.

