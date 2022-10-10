Kentucky vs. Mississippi State game glance, odds, and an early prediction

The Kentucky Wildcats dropped their first home game of the season last Saturday night to the South Carolina Gamecocks, 24-14, in what was pretty much an ‘all-systems-failure’ type game for Stoops and company.

No Will Levis meant Kentucky was already at a disadvantage before the game even started. Then, to make matters worse, the Wildcats ran a questionable play call on the first play of the game, leading to a turnover and the Gamecocks to punch it in the end-zone on the very next play.

However, it’s a new week, and well, things aren’t looking good to begin with.

Per DraftKings Sports Book, Mississippi State comes into the game in Lexington as a 7-point favorite. But, they opened as a 3.5 point favorite, in which the line quickly moved in the Bulldogs’ favor.

Will, Will Levis be out for a second-straight game?

This will b e the second time Kentucky hosts Mike Leach since he’s been at Starkville, winning their 2020 showdown by way of a 24-2 shellacking.

Will Rodgers will be under center for the Bulldogs, and he’s coming off a record-breaking performance against Texas A&M where he became the all-time leader in completions in the SEC, something that Mike Leach has been instrumental in helping achieve.

Kentucky comes into this game on the heels of their worst performed game since Halloween weekend last season against the Bulldogs in Starkville, where in the second half against South Carolina, they looked dead from the moment they took the field.

No status on Will Levis as of yet, but if he can’t go, Rich Scangarello needs to dip into Eddie Gran’s book of plays and trust that Chris Rodriguez will get his against an MSU defense that ranks 99th nationally in yards per rush surrendered (4.49).

The 2022 season hangs in the balance this Saturday for Kentucky.

Game: Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-1) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-2)

Location: Kroger Field - Lexington, Kentucky

Start Time: 7:30 PM Eastern/6:30 PM Central on October 15th, 2022

TV Info: SEC Network will have the game.

Odds: Mississippi State opened as a 3.5-point favorite, and the line has already grown to 7 as of Monday morning, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. ESPN’s matchup predictor gives Kentucky a 40.2% chance of getting the win.

Early Prediction: TeamRankings has Kentucky falling 27-20 at home.