Monday Headlines: Dane Key Edition

Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Dane Key had one of the more incredible starts to a football season for a Wildcat in recent memory. The true freshman averaged more than four catches, 72 yards and a touchdown through his first three games. His connection with star quarterback Will Levis was undeniable and fans didn’t waste any time falling more in love with the home-grown, rising star.

However, in the three games since his breakout stretch, Key has a total of just six catches for 65 yards and has been held without a touchdown. Do note, though, that Key had a potential game-winning touchdown catch wiped out late during Kentucky’s 22-19 loss at Ole Miss.

While Key’s production has rapidly fallen off, it could very well be because of opposing defenses honing in on him with additional defenders and making Key the focal point of their game plan.

Vince Marrow just came over, sat down next to Dane, didn’t say much and put his arm around him. Tough to see after a frustrating loss. https://t.co/yTEjpX2NLO — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) October 9, 2022

Unfortunately, a bounce back to scoring touchdown and chunk yardage down the field may be delayed a bit longer. Key apparently suffered an injury to his right hand late in Kentucky’s loss to South Carolina on Saturday night. Drew Brown was photographing on the field and tweeted that Key injured his right hand right in front of him and was in obvious pain.

It’s not the only injury Kentucky is dealing with, either. The Wildcats could very well be without the trio of Levis, starting right tackle Jeremy Flax and veteran middle linebacker Jacquez Jones for a second straight week this Saturday against Mississippi State.

One of Key’s fellow wideouts, Tayvion Robinson, left Saturday’s game and didn’t return. Both of their injuries, as well as the entire injury report, are all something to keep an eye on.

