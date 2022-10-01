Should targeting have been called on Will Levis fumble?

Will Levis had two late opportunities to potentially tie or take the lead for the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday against Ole Miss, but both possessions ended with turnovers.

For the second fumble, it should have never happened. Levis needed to wait until Brown gets set before making that throw to Key, you saw Mark Stoops saying the same thing to him on the broadcast.

But it is the first fumble, that will have Kentucky fans wondering; should targeting have been called? Here is an explainer from Sporting News on what is supposed to constitute targeting in college football.

Up to that point in today’s game, Levis and this offense was executing the four-minute offense to perfection. Until he pulled a zone-read and took a shot to the head, before fumbling it.

We have seen it be called consistently over the past several seasons (even when it wasn't close). The fact a flag didn't at least come out is one thing, but there definitely needs to be some clarification to the rule as a whole.

Check out the play below and be the judge yourself on what transpired.

