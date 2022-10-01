 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s heartbreaking loss to Ole Miss

Kentucky made too many mistakes to win on the road.

By Adam Haste
Kentucky v Ole Miss Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images

The Kentucky Wildcats made their second road trip of the season as they were looking to get a big SEC win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

It was not a great start for the Cats as the Rebels took their 2nd possession 65-yards in 6-plays to take a 7-0 lead.

Kentucky’s offense was looking to answer and put together a solid drive. However, the 39-yard field goal was missed.

6 plays later, Ole Miss was standing in the end zone once again and holding onto a 14-0 lead.

After a big return by Barion Brown, Chris Rodriguez was able to power it in from 10-yards out for a much-needed touchdown. Unfortunately, the special teams issues continued with a missed EP making it 14-6.

Special teams continued to struggle as instead of catching the punt, they let it go and the Rebels down it inside the 1-yard line.

The poor field position ended up costing the Cats as Levis was called for intentional grounding in the end zone resulting in a safety making it 16-6.

Ole Miss added on to their lead with a 53-yard field goal putting the Cats in desperation mode down 19-6.

Luckily, the offense answered the bell, drove down the field, and found the end zone on a 5-yard touchdown pass to Tayvion Robinson. But, after a bad snap, the Cats couldn’t get the EP making it 19-12.

With the Rebels driving right before the half, Jacquez Jones stepped up and got a massive interception as the Cats somehow found themselves down just 7 points at the break.

The second half got off to a great start as the Cats had excellent field position after forcing a punt.

Levis and the offense took advantage as Levis hit Jordan Dingle for the 17-yard touchdown making it a 19-19 game.

Ole Miss responded by driving deep into Kentucky territory. However, the defense held strong forcing the Rebels to take the field goal and a 22-19 lead.

Kentucky’s kicking woes forced the Cats to go for it on 4th down from the Rebels’ 32-yard line and were unable to convert.

The Rebels were able to drive deep into Kentucky territory once again, but the Cats held on the goal line and forced a turnover on downs.

The Cats were driving and in a great spot to either tie or take the lead. Unfortunately, Levis fumbled on a first down run. However, Levis took a shot to the helmet that should have resulted in targeting, but no call was made.

Kentucky got a big defensive stop and had one last chance to go win it.

It looked like Dane Key had caught the game winning touchdown, but it was called back for illegal motion.

On the next play, Levis fumbled and the Rebels recovered to hold on and get the 22-19 win over Kentucky.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

