Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s heartbreaking loss to Ole Miss

The Kentucky Wildcats made their second road trip of the season as they were looking to get a big SEC win over the Ole Miss Rebels.
It was not a great start for the Cats as the Rebels took their 2nd possession 65-yards in 6-plays to take a 7-0 lead.
Kentucky’s offense was looking to answer and put together a solid drive. However, the 39-yard field goal was missed.
6 plays later, Ole Miss was standing in the end zone once again and holding onto a 14-0 lead.
After a big return by Barion Brown, Chris Rodriguez was able to power it in from 10-yards out for a much-needed touchdown. Unfortunately, the special teams issues continued with a missed EP making it 14-6.
Special teams continued to struggle as instead of catching the punt, they let it go and the Rebels down it inside the 1-yard line.
The poor field position ended up costing the Cats as Levis was called for intentional grounding in the end zone resulting in a safety making it 16-6.
Ole Miss added on to their lead with a 53-yard field goal putting the Cats in desperation mode down 19-6.
Luckily, the offense answered the bell, drove down the field, and found the end zone on a 5-yard touchdown pass to Tayvion Robinson. But, after a bad snap, the Cats couldn’t get the EP making it 19-12.
With the Rebels driving right before the half, Jacquez Jones stepped up and got a massive interception as the Cats somehow found themselves down just 7 points at the break.
The second half got off to a great start as the Cats had excellent field position after forcing a punt.
Levis and the offense took advantage as Levis hit Jordan Dingle for the 17-yard touchdown making it a 19-19 game.
Ole Miss responded by driving deep into Kentucky territory. However, the defense held strong forcing the Rebels to take the field goal and a 22-19 lead.
Kentucky’s kicking woes forced the Cats to go for it on 4th down from the Rebels’ 32-yard line and were unable to convert.
The Rebels were able to drive deep into Kentucky territory once again, but the Cats held on the goal line and forced a turnover on downs.
The Cats were driving and in a great spot to either tie or take the lead. Unfortunately, Levis fumbled on a first down run. However, Levis took a shot to the helmet that should have resulted in targeting, but no call was made.
Kentucky got a big defensive stop and had one last chance to go win it.
It looked like Dane Key had caught the game winning touchdown, but it was called back for illegal motion.
On the next play, Levis fumbled and the Rebels recovered to hold on and get the 22-19 win over Kentucky.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:
#BlueGetsIn: #BBN brought it to the Cat Walk! pic.twitter.com/HS55SwtgKh— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 1, 2022
I would say around 15,000 UK fans would be my best guess— Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 1, 2022
Chris Rodriguez shows that power. Kentucky has missed that.— Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) October 1, 2022
Having Chris Rodriguez back is very nice— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 1, 2022
Woof, that screen was set up perfectly for Smoke and he dropped it. Then Kentucky misses a field goal.— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 1, 2022
That was a great drive for absolutely zilch. A total killer in a game like this on the road.
Barion Brown is so amazing!!— Cody Couch (@Couch_29) October 1, 2022
Electric ⚡️
Welcome back, @CROD_JR.— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 1, 2022
- @ESPN - https://t.co/hb6sCTTE2F pic.twitter.com/BNrD7DjROM
Matt Ruffolo follows up a missed FG with a blocked PAT. What the hell, man.— Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 1, 2022
Matt Ruffolo has been rock solid for Kentucky since missing that PAT in OT vs. Ole Miss in 2020. But something about those Rebels. Now with a missed FG and a blocked PAT.— Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) October 1, 2022
Tayvion Robinson lets a punt bounce to the UK 1-yard line. That's two Ole Miss punts downed deep in UK territory so far.— Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) October 1, 2022
Cant let ole miss score a TD here— The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) October 1, 2022
can’t blame the line when he’s getting 5 seconds to throw the ball— Audrey Fowler (@_AudreyFaith_) October 1, 2022
Dropped TD Pass— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 1, 2022
Missed FG
Blocked Extra Point
No Fair catch leads to start on 1
QB holds too long and has Safety
WAYYYY too many mistakes to win a game like this
Cats may not have a more important defensive possession all season than the one we're about to watch.— Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) October 1, 2022
JACQUEZ JONES INTERCEPTION!— Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) October 1, 2022
Kentucky kicker Matt Ruffolo out early during halftime working on the snap, hold, kick operation.— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 1, 2022
Just doinked one off the left upright. I believe I'd be going for it on fourth downs and trying two-point conversions from here out.
You gotta run C-Rod on 3rd and 2…he is built for that situation— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 1, 2022
Skangarello must not be from around here. Third and short and you've got Chris friggin' Rodriguez in the backfield. Hello?— John Huang (@KYHuangs) October 1, 2022
Kentucky DL Justin Rogers showing up today. That's 2-3 QB pressures for him.— Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) October 1, 2022
Big-chance here. Score the ball!!— Ethan DeWitt (@EthanDeWitt1) October 1, 2022
CROD DELIVERS— The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) October 1, 2022
Will Levis throws in-between 4 guys to Jordan Dingle for a 17-yard touchdown. Beautiful.— Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) October 1, 2022
Extra point is good. Finally.— The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) October 1, 2022
Sure would be nice if Jaxson Dart didn't have eight years to throw in the pocket.— Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 1, 2022
True freshman Barion Brown - first team All-American, return man— Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) October 1, 2022
Yeah Brown From Kentucky like dat..— Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) October 1, 2022
UK fourth-down attempt fails.— Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) October 1, 2022
Another effect of kicking miscues, that Kentucky couldn't even thing about going for what would have been around a 47-yard FG.
Special teams errors and third down defense have killed Kentucky all afternoon in Oxford.— Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) October 1, 2022
Just absolutely no pass rush at all for Kentucky.— Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) October 1, 2022
Kentucky gave this away. Is what it is.— All Things Kentucky (@BBNWonka) October 1, 2022
Wow…what a time to Fumble. He had the First Down too— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 1, 2022
That is so brutal. Man.— Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) October 1, 2022
I'm with Blackledge. Should have been a targeting call, automatic Kentucky first down.— Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) October 1, 2022
Whoever is running the SEC press box TV review replay in Oxford should be fired immediately by SEC for not reviewing the targeting crown to helmet shot of Will Levis. Absolutely no excuse. Absolutely none. @SEC— Oscar Combs (@wildcatnews) October 1, 2022
Yeah, that should have been targeting on Ole Miss on the forced fumble.— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) October 1, 2022
What are we even doing here?
I got new fav player. Brown is a dog— Dominique Hawkins (@Dhawk_25) October 1, 2022
Sloppy football all game. Kentucky blows a golden opportunity on the road. Brutal.— Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) October 1, 2022
One of the most gutting losses I can remember in a long, long time.— Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 1, 2022
Bruh…— Mike Edwards (@M__Edwards7) October 1, 2022
you leave your tackle to block 1 on 1 on his first play of the game ♂️— Boom Williams (@boom_that_guy) October 1, 2022
Ole Miss has the best luck against Kentucky. Those last three losses have been unreal.— Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) October 1, 2022
Final. pic.twitter.com/mDHjiQvNL1— Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) October 1, 2022
