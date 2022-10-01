Twitter reactions to Kentucky’s heartbreaking loss to Ole Miss

The Kentucky Wildcats made their second road trip of the season as they were looking to get a big SEC win over the Ole Miss Rebels.

It was not a great start for the Cats as the Rebels took their 2nd possession 65-yards in 6-plays to take a 7-0 lead.

Kentucky’s offense was looking to answer and put together a solid drive. However, the 39-yard field goal was missed.

6 plays later, Ole Miss was standing in the end zone once again and holding onto a 14-0 lead.

After a big return by Barion Brown, Chris Rodriguez was able to power it in from 10-yards out for a much-needed touchdown. Unfortunately, the special teams issues continued with a missed EP making it 14-6.

Special teams continued to struggle as instead of catching the punt, they let it go and the Rebels down it inside the 1-yard line.

The poor field position ended up costing the Cats as Levis was called for intentional grounding in the end zone resulting in a safety making it 16-6.

Ole Miss added on to their lead with a 53-yard field goal putting the Cats in desperation mode down 19-6.

Luckily, the offense answered the bell, drove down the field, and found the end zone on a 5-yard touchdown pass to Tayvion Robinson. But, after a bad snap, the Cats couldn’t get the EP making it 19-12.

With the Rebels driving right before the half, Jacquez Jones stepped up and got a massive interception as the Cats somehow found themselves down just 7 points at the break.

The second half got off to a great start as the Cats had excellent field position after forcing a punt.

Levis and the offense took advantage as Levis hit Jordan Dingle for the 17-yard touchdown making it a 19-19 game.

Ole Miss responded by driving deep into Kentucky territory. However, the defense held strong forcing the Rebels to take the field goal and a 22-19 lead.

Kentucky’s kicking woes forced the Cats to go for it on 4th down from the Rebels’ 32-yard line and were unable to convert.

The Rebels were able to drive deep into Kentucky territory once again, but the Cats held on the goal line and forced a turnover on downs.

The Cats were driving and in a great spot to either tie or take the lead. Unfortunately, Levis fumbled on a first down run. However, Levis took a shot to the helmet that should have resulted in targeting, but no call was made.

Kentucky got a big defensive stop and had one last chance to go win it.

It looked like Dane Key had caught the game winning touchdown, but it was called back for illegal motion.

On the next play, Levis fumbled and the Rebels recovered to hold on and get the 22-19 win over Kentucky.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the game:

I would say around 15,000 UK fans would be my best guess — Dylan Ballard (@DylanBallard_UK) October 1, 2022

Chris Rodriguez shows that power. Kentucky has missed that. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) October 1, 2022

Having Chris Rodriguez back is very nice — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 1, 2022

Woof, that screen was set up perfectly for Smoke and he dropped it. Then Kentucky misses a field goal.



That was a great drive for absolutely zilch. A total killer in a game like this on the road. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 1, 2022

Barion Brown is so amazing!!



Electric ⚡️ — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) October 1, 2022

Matt Ruffolo follows up a missed FG with a blocked PAT. What the hell, man. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 1, 2022

Matt Ruffolo has been rock solid for Kentucky since missing that PAT in OT vs. Ole Miss in 2020. But something about those Rebels. Now with a missed FG and a blocked PAT. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) October 1, 2022

Tayvion Robinson lets a punt bounce to the UK 1-yard line. That's two Ole Miss punts downed deep in UK territory so far. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) October 1, 2022

Cant let ole miss score a TD here — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) October 1, 2022

can’t blame the line when he’s getting 5 seconds to throw the ball — Audrey Fowler (@_AudreyFaith_) October 1, 2022

Dropped TD Pass



Missed FG



Blocked Extra Point



No Fair catch leads to start on 1



QB holds too long and has Safety



WAYYYY too many mistakes to win a game like this — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 1, 2022

Cats may not have a more important defensive possession all season than the one we're about to watch. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) October 1, 2022

JACQUEZ JONES INTERCEPTION! — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) October 1, 2022

Kentucky kicker Matt Ruffolo out early during halftime working on the snap, hold, kick operation.



Just doinked one off the left upright. I believe I'd be going for it on fourth downs and trying two-point conversions from here out. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) October 1, 2022

You gotta run C-Rod on 3rd and 2…he is built for that situation — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 1, 2022

Skangarello must not be from around here. Third and short and you've got Chris friggin' Rodriguez in the backfield. Hello? — John Huang (@KYHuangs) October 1, 2022

Kentucky DL Justin Rogers showing up today. That's 2-3 QB pressures for him. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) October 1, 2022

Big-chance here. Score the ball!! — Ethan DeWitt (@EthanDeWitt1) October 1, 2022

CROD DELIVERS — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) October 1, 2022

Will Levis throws in-between 4 guys to Jordan Dingle for a 17-yard touchdown. Beautiful. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) October 1, 2022

Extra point is good. Finally. — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) October 1, 2022

Sure would be nice if Jaxson Dart didn't have eight years to throw in the pocket. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 1, 2022

True freshman Barion Brown - first team All-American, return man — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) October 1, 2022

Yeah Brown From Kentucky like dat.. — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) October 1, 2022

UK fourth-down attempt fails.



Another effect of kicking miscues, that Kentucky couldn't even thing about going for what would have been around a 47-yard FG. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_HL) October 1, 2022

Special teams errors and third down defense have killed Kentucky all afternoon in Oxford. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) October 1, 2022

Just absolutely no pass rush at all for Kentucky. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) October 1, 2022

Kentucky gave this away. Is what it is. — All Things Kentucky (@BBNWonka) October 1, 2022

Wow…what a time to Fumble. He had the First Down too — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) October 1, 2022

That is so brutal. Man. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) October 1, 2022

I'm with Blackledge. Should have been a targeting call, automatic Kentucky first down. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) October 1, 2022

Whoever is running the SEC press box TV review replay in Oxford should be fired immediately by SEC for not reviewing the targeting crown to helmet shot of Will Levis. Absolutely no excuse. Absolutely none. @SEC — Oscar Combs (@wildcatnews) October 1, 2022

Yeah, that should have been targeting on Ole Miss on the forced fumble.



What are we even doing here? — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) October 1, 2022

I got new fav player. Brown is a dog — Dominique Hawkins (@Dhawk_25) October 1, 2022

Sloppy football all game. Kentucky blows a golden opportunity on the road. Brutal. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) October 1, 2022

One of the most gutting losses I can remember in a long, long time. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) October 1, 2022

Bruh… — Mike Edwards (@M__Edwards7) October 1, 2022

you leave your tackle to block 1 on 1 on his first play of the game ‍♂️ — Boom Williams (@boom_that_guy) October 1, 2022

Ole Miss has the best luck against Kentucky. Those last three losses have been unreal. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) October 1, 2022

