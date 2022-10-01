Saturday Headlines: Beat Ole Miss Edition

Good morning, Big Blue Nation! What a beautiful day to watch some college football! The Kentucky Wildcats are road underdogs as they are in Oxford, Mississippi ready to take on the Ole Miss Rebels.

Chris Rodriguez is set to make his season debut and hopefully spark a woeful Kentucky rushing attack. Will Levis and the receivers have carried the offense up until this point. If C-Rod can be the bellcow back that he has been since the time he started playing at UK, then the offense can take it up a notch.

This is not the Ole Miss team that we’ve seen in the past under Lane Kiffin. They are a run-heavy offense like Kentucky used to be. Kentucky’s defense has been great at stopping the run this season.

If Kentucky can pull off the upset, that would snap a ten game road losing streak against SEC West teams and set Kentucky up as one of the top five teams in the country. Oh yeah, and they’d be 2-0 in the conference and only one win from a bowl game.

Tweets of the Day

C-Rod as the model this week.

Trying to decide how UK-Ole Miss will go. Keep circling back to this …



Anthony Richardson against:



No. 12 Utah — 106 yards rushing, 168 passing, 3 TD



No. 8 Tennessee — 62 yards rushing, 453 passing, 4 TD



No. 7 Kentucky — 4 yards rushing, 143 passing, 0 TD — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) September 30, 2022

As I was saying about the rushing attack...

Headlines

