Numbers mean a lot to football teams, and the Kentucky Wildcats are no exception. They’ve got a lot of records, history, and fun facts behind dozens of digits—here’s UK football by the numbers 1-25:

1 Number one draft pick—Tim Couch in 1999.

2 SEC championships—one more than Mississippi State and two more than Vanderbilt, both who have like the ‘Cats been in the SEC since the very beginning.

3 straight wins over Louisville, a streak that hasn’t showed any signs of slowing down.

4 straight bowl wins: Penn State, Virginia Tech, NC State, and Iowa football have all been one-upped by the team with the nation’s longest active nonconference winning streak.

5 SEC wins last year. If the ‘Cats can have a 6-2 conference record it’ll be for the first time since the 70’s.

6 game winning streak over Vanderbilt. In fact Vandy has yet to beat Stoops in Lexington.

7: The jersey number of quarterback Will Levis, the biggest face of the team and program other than Stoops.

8 games remaining heading into this Saturday, making UK 1⁄ 3 of the way through the season.

9 years since UK won fewer than five games.

10th season for Mark Stoops at UK, one of the longest tenured SEC coaches.

11 wins are needed to break the Stoops Era record for most in a season.

12 straight losses vs. Georgia, though they’ve been closing the gap.

13 games in a full season with a bowl at the end but no conference championship game.

14 wins against South Carolina. All time UK is 14-18-1 vs. the Gamecocks, and if they keep whipping them like they have of late they can take control of the series.

15 years since UK beat a #1 AP opponent. Could they get another opportunity this year against Georgia?

16 points allowed against Florida this year, all in the first half only.

17 points allowed against Iowa in last year’s Citrus Bowl, almost still too many.

18 wins vs. Louisville for the current holder of the Governor’s Cup.

1950: the year Kentucky football won (sorta) a championship.

20: Where UK started in the AP poll this season.

21 bowl games all time for Kentucky.

2022: The year UK will have their most memorable season ever.

23 points allowed against Northern Illinois last week, the most this season and most since last year’s Tennessee game.

24: Chris Rodriguez’s number!

25 wins over Mississippi State if they win in Lexington this season.

Go ‘Cats!