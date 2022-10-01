Kentucky vs. Ole Miss game thread & pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Ole Miss Rebels today at Noon ET in Oxford, MS. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live online at WatchESPN, ESPN+, the ESPN app or use a free trial of fubo.tv.

If you only looked at the score last week, you saw a final outcome that was a bit too close for comfort. Kentucky, in large part, dominated the football game but wasn’t great situationally. Quarterback Will Levis and his tandem of rising stars at wide receiver once again saved the day with big plays on the outside.

This week, the Wildcats will have star running back Chris Rodriguez make his regular season debut. With Rodriguez back in the mix, Kentucky will be clicking on all cylinders in what’s expected to be a high scoring affair.

Both Kentucky and Ole Miss come in to Saturday’s game with 4-0 records. The Wildcats are ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press poll while the Rebels are ranked No. 14. A win for Kentucky further makes their case that they’re a serious contender for the SEC East, though a loss is certainly possible as well.

The Wildcats enter Saturday’s game as 7-point underdogs. Though Oxford is a tough place to play and Ole Miss brings a talented team to the table, it’s hard to see Kentucky walking away without a win.

Get ready for today’s action with some of these pregame reads.

Pregame Reading