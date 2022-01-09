DeMarcus Cousins signing 10-day contract with Denver Nuggets

It hasn’t been an easy ride for former Kentucky Wildcats standout center DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins has it all after finally getting off the Sacramento Kings and managing to team up with former Cats’ stud Anthony Davis. The duo wreaked havoc on the league for just a handful of months before Cousins has his first of many injuries.

Cousins tore his Achilles, crushing his athleticism. While his size helped him continue his career, Cousins tore his quad and ACL in the coming years. Cousins used to be one of the best big men in the NBA, averaging 27 points per game at his peak.

Those days might be behind him, but he’s still trying to find his home in the NBA, having spent some time earlier this season with the Milwaukee Bucks. He played 17 games with the Bucks.

Now, Cousins is teaming up with reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Cousins is reportedly taking his talents to the Mile High City for at least ten days.

The Denver Nuggets are planning to sign free agent center DeMarcus Cousins to a 10-day contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 9, 2022

Cousins' role with the Nuggets isn’t quite known. There could be some depth issues behind Jokic, and with the league’s health and safety protocols heavily impacting most teams, the Nuggets included, having the added body will certainly be a welcome sight.

With the Bucks, Cousins averaged 9.1 points per game in just 16.9 minutes per game. He also started 5 games. He shot 47% from the field and just over 27% from deep. Cousins also averaged 5.8 rebounds per game.

The league has seen what he's capable of, but it still wouldn’t be surprising if he continued to bounce around contenders. Cousins will hopefully manage to find a long-term home in the near future.