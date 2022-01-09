Sunday Headlines: TyTy Washington Record Edition

In his very first game as Kentucky’s starting point guard, filling in while Sahvir Wheeler is injured, freshman TyTy Washington not only performed at a high level, but set an all-time school record.

Against Georgia on Saturday, Washington broke John Wall’s single game assist record of 16 with 17 of his own.

Wheeler will absolutely be back in that role when he is healthy, but it is always fun to see records broken, and it’s great to know that someone can fill in at the point guard position when needed.

Tweet of the Day

This helped me rack up them assist pic.twitter.com/8tFSmaadEG — Tyty Washington (@tytywashington3) January 9, 2022

Your Headlines

Shaedon Sharpe gets shots up at Rupp Arena for the first time - KSR

It’s great to see Sharpe out on the court in Rupp Arena. But will we see him in game action this season?

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson will return to rotation Sunday vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - ESPN

Don’t they already have the best record in the NBA? Uh oh.

Washington, Tshiebwe show there are plenty of spoons to stir UK’s drink - Herald-Leader

Tshiebwe had 29 points and 17 rebounds, and Washington had 17 points with his 17 assists. What a stat line.

BBNBA: Malik Monk, LeBron James lead Lakers over Atlanta - KSR

Monk is finally becoming the exciting player in the NBA that we saw in Lexington.

Michigan State-Michigan postponed over COVID-19 protocols for Wolverines - ESPN

Another big game impacted by COVID-19.

Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler out with injury for game against Georgia - Herald-Leader

Wheeler continues to be day-to-day with his injury from last week’s LSU game.

13 SEC stars projected to go in Round 1 of CBS Sports’ latest 2022 NFL Mock Draft - Saturday Down South

While none of these guys are from Kentucky, that is still a huge number.

Bracket Watch: Kansas cops a No. 1 seed, while the ACC can barely get arrested in our 68-team field - The Athletic

Where does Kentucky stand in tournament projections?

Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball team to retire ex-star Russ Smith’s No. 2 jersey - ESPN

Good for Russ. He’s probably one of the least hateable former Louisville players.