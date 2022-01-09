Jordan Wright returning to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have officially wrapped up the 2021 season following their comeback win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in the VRBO Citrus Bowl to finish with a 10-3 overall record.

Now our attention turns to who is coming back for another season and who will be entering their name into the NFL Draft.

We now know that Mark Stoops and the Cats will have one of their top defenders back for another season, as outside linebacker Jordan Wright announced that he will be returning for one more year.

Sometimes the bad things that happen in our lives put us directly on the path to the best things that will ever happen to us. One last ride #BBN pic.twitter.com/c3sHrRIO1N — Jordan Wright (@JayyDubb15) January 9, 2022

Wright has played in 34 games through his career so far, totaling 106 tackles (15.5 for loss), 7.5 sacks, 10 pass deflections, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, and an interception.

The 6-foot-5 senior missed several games with injuries in 2021, but in the six games that he got to play, he recorded 30 total tackles (four for loss), four pass deflections, and a sack.

Wright also announced back on January 4th that he had to have surgery but added that it was a successful procedure.

Thank God for a successful surgery — Jordan Wright (@JayyDubb15) January 4, 2022

2022 is shaping up to be the Wildcats’ deepest roster under Mark Stoops, and getting Wright back at linebacker is only going to make them that much better.

The football future is bright in Lexington!