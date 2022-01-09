Jacquez Jones announces return to Kentucky

With the offseason for college football finally here, now comes the time when fans and media turn their attention to NFL draft decisions.

For the Kentucky Wildcats, they have several key players on both sides of the ball they will be waiting to hear from.

Well, a key piece of the Kentucky defense has made a decision on his future for next season, as Jacquez Jones announced that he will be returning to Kentucky for a final season.

(Warning: Video contains some NSFW language).

This decision may not come as a huge surprise to some, as rumors have been swirling around social media for a while now of a potential return, but this decision deserves a Yahtzee as well.

Jones was a key contributor in his first season in Lexington, living up to the hype he brought with him from Ole Miss. His numbers this year are also the best of his collegiate career to this point, as he totaled 82 tackles and an interception. He also added a forced fumble and a fumble recovered.

With his all around impressive season, the play against Florida to seal the win is going to be the play Kentucky fans remember for quite some time.

With Jones return, Brad White returns a key piece to next season defense. The linebacker position has been incredibly thin, as we saw in the Citrus Bowl versus Iowa.

With Jones’ return, it gives a reliable player to captain the defense. Pair him alongside JJ Weaver and potentially DeAndre Square, and once again, this defense should be a top unit in the SEC.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter. Go Cats!