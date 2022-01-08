Duke stunned at home by Miami

It’s always a good day when Kentucky wins and Duke loses.

That was the case today, and in rather unexpected fashion.

While many expected Kentucky to win at home vs. Georgia, no one saw Duke losing at home to NET’s 96th-ranked Miami Hurricanes squad.

But on this day, that is what we were gifted with.

It took all 40 minutes to decide, as Duke led 74-71 with 46 seconds following a layup by Paolo Banchero.

Chaos would ensure, as journeyman Charlie Moore got an and-1 layup, missed a free throw that Miami grabbed, and Kameron McGusty made a layup with 23 seconds left to put the Canes ahead 75-74.

Miami would add a free throw, and Trevor Keels missed a triple as time expired, giving Miami the 76-74 win.

Down goes Duke!



Miami takes down the No. 2 Blue Devils at Cameron after this clutch shot



(via @accmbb) pic.twitter.com/r6XI1FTQHL — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 9, 2022

