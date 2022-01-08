Twitter reactions to UK beating Georgia and TyTy breaking assist record

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action Saturday night looking to bounce back after their narrow loss to the LSU Tigers earlier in the week as they faced off against the Georgia Bulldogs.

However, the Cats were without their point guard as Sahvir Wheeler was out due to the neck injury that he suffered against LSU.

It was an ugly first half overall for the Cats as they really struggled on both ends of the floor. It was the worst the Cats have looked on defense in a while, and the offense just doesn’t have the same flow to it without Wheeler steering the ship.

The highlight of the first half was Oscar Tshiebwe who recorded another first half double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

When the two teams went to the locker room, it was the Cats holding a narrow 40-37 lead.

The second half got off to a much better start for the Cats as they quickly jumped out to a 48-42 lead.

Overall, the 2nd half was much better for the Cats on both ends of the floor and TyTy Washington did a fantastic job running the show with Wheeler out.

The 2nd half was what we expected this one to be for the entire 40 minutes as the Cats ran away from the Bulldogs and cruised to a 92-77 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the events of the game.

Jacob Toppin gets his first start of the season, as Sahvir Wheeler is out with a neck injury. He is day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/YKZ3CI4J0R — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 8, 2022

Georgia coach Tom Crean just went out to midcourt to give Sahvir Wheeler a big hug.



Wheeler is in street clothes and will not face his former team tonight. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_CJ) January 8, 2022

That Crean-Wheeler meeting was so awkward it made ME feel uncomfortable. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 8, 2022

Davion Mintz being recognized for scoring his 1,000th point earlier this week at LSU. pic.twitter.com/ZNs5EZSc6k — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) January 8, 2022

Hate Sahvir won't be able to drop dimes on his old squad. #BBN — Vinny Hardy (@VinnyHardy) January 8, 2022

Pretty clear we need wheeler — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) January 8, 2022

The Rupp Arena fire alarm just briefly went off hahahaha — Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) January 8, 2022

When we don’t have three shooters in, we really struggle to score



When we do, we are hard to stop — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 8, 2022

I have yet to see a good stretch of basketball when Bryce Hopkins is in the game.

Oscar, Toppin, and Hopkins in the game at the same time?? Generally not a successful way to play. — Brandon Patterson (@brandonpatt) January 8, 2022

Please get healthy Sahvir — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) January 8, 2022

Oscar just got another double-double -- in the first half. He just continues to amaze me — Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) January 8, 2022

TyTy Washington being that scoring PG that SGA, Brandon Knight, and Tyler Ulis have been in the past. — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) January 9, 2022

Getting the total offensive package from TyTy Washington tonight. — Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) January 9, 2022

Interesting to see Grady try to attack a little more in this one. Just 1 of 4 from 3 today, but he's 3 of 5 from inside the arc. Putting the ball on the deck more than usual. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 9, 2022

Kentucky plying well in the 2nd half vs Georgia. Just need to keep getting the ball inside and that opens everything. — Rich Brooks (@UKcoachbrooks) January 9, 2022

Jacob Toppin is a part of a handful of players in the entire country who have the potential to dunk on someone coming straight off a spin move. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) January 9, 2022

By far the best TyTy has looked this year. — Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) January 9, 2022

Davion Mintz is back, folks.



Last 63 minutes of action: 42 points, 15-29 FG, 7-17 3s.



He's got 16 tonight with four made 3s. Cats lead UGA 75-58, 7:46 to go. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 9, 2022

TyTy Washington is so good and it is so quiet



He has 14 Assists tonight!!!! — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 9, 2022

TyTy outchea dropping dimes on this lovely Saturday evening. pic.twitter.com/1EBxZSkW5m — Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) January 9, 2022

Sahvir Who? C'mon, it's a JOKE. — John Huang (@KYHuangs) January 9, 2022

Georgia isn't good. But Kentucky is. Looked shell-shocked trying to adjust on the fly to personnel losses at LSU. Lethal tonight with time to prepare without Wheeler. Kinda huge development that Washington can run the team like this. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 9, 2022

Calipari: "Davion (Mintz) was outstanding today. I know you'll say he made shots. No, he defended. He flew." #BBN #ukbasketball — John Clay (@johnclayiv) January 9, 2022

Couple more UK postgame takeaways:



-Only 7 turnovers. That is what gives you a chance to score 92.

-Absolutely dominated the glass. Georgia got just 4 offensive rebounds.

-Defense is a game-to-game thing. No reason to worry long term. Also, Wheeler's ball pressure is missed. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) January 9, 2022

Not what a bunch of folks want to hear, but Calipari says "I like Jacob and Keion together," but says he's not going to change the starting lineup because he likes "where we've gone with three guards." — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 9, 2022

Rotation has obviously be cut to eight, and you could tell by the bench tonight. — Ethan DeWitt (@EthanDeWitt1) January 9, 2022

TyTy Washington breaks John Wall's single-game assist record at Kentucky with 17 — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 9, 2022

If you had TyTy Washington breaking John Wall’s single-game assist record in tonight’s game vs. Georgia, go buy a lottery ticket. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) January 9, 2022

Big Blue Win @Oscartshiebwe34 - 29 PTS, 17 REB@tytywashington3 - 17 PTS, 17 AST pic.twitter.com/W4shmX2dh3 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 9, 2022

I have to throw in a shot at Louisville when the opportunity presents itself.

Dogging Louisville while Tennessee gets whipped pic.twitter.com/FL8R2ynOgc — Jason Marcum (@marcum89) January 9, 2022

Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.