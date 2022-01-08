Twitter reactions to UK beating Georgia and TyTy breaking assist record

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action Saturday night looking to bounce back after their narrow loss to the LSU Tigers earlier in the week as they faced off against the Georgia Bulldogs.
However, the Cats were without their point guard as Sahvir Wheeler was out due to the neck injury that he suffered against LSU.
It was an ugly first half overall for the Cats as they really struggled on both ends of the floor. It was the worst the Cats have looked on defense in a while, and the offense just doesn’t have the same flow to it without Wheeler steering the ship.
The highlight of the first half was Oscar Tshiebwe who recorded another first half double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
When the two teams went to the locker room, it was the Cats holding a narrow 40-37 lead.
The second half got off to a much better start for the Cats as they quickly jumped out to a 48-42 lead.
Overall, the 2nd half was much better for the Cats on both ends of the floor and TyTy Washington did a fantastic job running the show with Wheeler out.
The 2nd half was what we expected this one to be for the entire 40 minutes as the Cats ran away from the Bulldogs and cruised to a 92-77 win.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the events of the game.
Jacob Toppin gets his first start of the season, as Sahvir Wheeler is out with a neck injury. He is day-to-day. pic.twitter.com/YKZ3CI4J0R— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 8, 2022
Shaedon Sharpe sighting— Cats Coverage (@CatsCoverage_) January 8, 2022
(via @MattSakBBN) pic.twitter.com/5yvln94FHT
Georgia coach Tom Crean just went out to midcourt to give Sahvir Wheeler a big hug.— Jon Hale (@JonHale_CJ) January 8, 2022
Wheeler is in street clothes and will not face his former team tonight.
That Crean-Wheeler meeting was so awkward it made ME feel uncomfortable.— Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 8, 2022
Davion Mintz being recognized for scoring his 1,000th point earlier this week at LSU. pic.twitter.com/ZNs5EZSc6k— Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) January 8, 2022
Hate Sahvir won't be able to drop dimes on his old squad. #BBN— Vinny Hardy (@VinnyHardy) January 8, 2022
Pretty clear we need wheeler— The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) January 8, 2022
The Rupp Arena fire alarm just briefly went off hahahaha— Maggie Davis (@MaggieDavisTV) January 8, 2022
When we don’t have three shooters in, we really struggle to score— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 8, 2022
When we do, we are hard to stop
I have yet to see a good stretch of basketball when Bryce Hopkins is in the game.— Brandon Patterson (@brandonpatt) January 8, 2022
Oscar, Toppin, and Hopkins in the game at the same time?? Generally not a successful way to play.
Please get healthy Sahvir— Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) January 8, 2022
Oscar just got another double-double -- in the first half. He just continues to amaze me— Vaughts' Views (@vaughtsviews) January 8, 2022
TyTy Washington being that scoring PG that SGA, Brandon Knight, and Tyler Ulis have been in the past.— Round Daddy (@JStreble82) January 9, 2022
Getting the total offensive package from TyTy Washington tonight.— Adam Luckett (@AdamLuckettKSR) January 9, 2022
Interesting to see Grady try to attack a little more in this one. Just 1 of 4 from 3 today, but he's 3 of 5 from inside the arc. Putting the ball on the deck more than usual.— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 9, 2022
Kentucky plying well in the 2nd half vs Georgia. Just need to keep getting the ball inside and that opens everything.— Rich Brooks (@UKcoachbrooks) January 9, 2022
Jacob Toppin is a part of a handful of players in the entire country who have the potential to dunk on someone coming straight off a spin move.— Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) January 9, 2022
By far the best TyTy has looked this year.— Bobby Reagan (@BarstoolReags) January 9, 2022
Davion Mintz is back, folks.— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 9, 2022
Last 63 minutes of action: 42 points, 15-29 FG, 7-17 3s.
He's got 16 tonight with four made 3s. Cats lead UGA 75-58, 7:46 to go.
TyTy Washington is so good and it is so quiet— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) January 9, 2022
He has 14 Assists tonight!!!!
TyTy outchea dropping dimes on this lovely Saturday evening. pic.twitter.com/1EBxZSkW5m— Big Blue Drew (@BigBlueDrew33) January 9, 2022
Sahvir Who? C'mon, it's a JOKE.— John Huang (@KYHuangs) January 9, 2022
Georgia isn't good. But Kentucky is. Looked shell-shocked trying to adjust on the fly to personnel losses at LSU. Lethal tonight with time to prepare without Wheeler. Kinda huge development that Washington can run the team like this.— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 9, 2022
Calipari: "Davion (Mintz) was outstanding today. I know you'll say he made shots. No, he defended. He flew." #BBN #ukbasketball— John Clay (@johnclayiv) January 9, 2022
https://t.co/jHtGB94zTU pic.twitter.com/8F8gIM2wzh— Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) January 9, 2022
Couple more UK postgame takeaways:— Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) January 9, 2022
-Only 7 turnovers. That is what gives you a chance to score 92.
-Absolutely dominated the glass. Georgia got just 4 offensive rebounds.
-Defense is a game-to-game thing. No reason to worry long term. Also, Wheeler's ball pressure is missed.
Not what a bunch of folks want to hear, but Calipari says "I like Jacob and Keion together," but says he's not going to change the starting lineup because he likes "where we've gone with three guards."— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 9, 2022
Rotation has obviously be cut to eight, and you could tell by the bench tonight.— Ethan DeWitt (@EthanDeWitt1) January 9, 2022
TyTy Washington breaks John Wall's single-game assist record at Kentucky with 17— Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) January 9, 2022
If you had TyTy Washington breaking John Wall’s single-game assist record in tonight’s game vs. Georgia, go buy a lottery ticket.— Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) January 9, 2022
Big Blue Win @Oscartshiebwe34 - 29 PTS, 17 REB@tytywashington3 - 17 PTS, 17 AST pic.twitter.com/W4shmX2dh3— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) January 9, 2022
I have to throw in a shot at Louisville when the opportunity presents itself.
Dogging Louisville while Tennessee gets whipped pic.twitter.com/FL8R2ynOgc— Jason Marcum (@marcum89) January 9, 2022
