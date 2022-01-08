 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News TyTy breaks assists record

Twitter reactions to UK beating Georgia and TyTy breaking assist record

TyTy Washington broke the single-game assist record previously held by John Wall.

By Adam Haste
TyTy Washington Drew Brown - Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats were back in action Saturday night looking to bounce back after their narrow loss to the LSU Tigers earlier in the week as they faced off against the Georgia Bulldogs.

However, the Cats were without their point guard as Sahvir Wheeler was out due to the neck injury that he suffered against LSU.

It was an ugly first half overall for the Cats as they really struggled on both ends of the floor. It was the worst the Cats have looked on defense in a while, and the offense just doesn’t have the same flow to it without Wheeler steering the ship.

The highlight of the first half was Oscar Tshiebwe who recorded another first half double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

When the two teams went to the locker room, it was the Cats holding a narrow 40-37 lead.

The second half got off to a much better start for the Cats as they quickly jumped out to a 48-42 lead.

Overall, the 2nd half was much better for the Cats on both ends of the floor and TyTy Washington did a fantastic job running the show with Wheeler out.

The 2nd half was what we expected this one to be for the entire 40 minutes as the Cats ran away from the Bulldogs and cruised to a 92-77 win.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the events of the game.

I have to throw in a shot at Louisville when the opportunity presents itself.

