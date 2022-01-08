 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Darrion Henry-Young visiting Kentucky

The Ohio State transfer is looking to help round out the defensive line.

By Ethan DeWitt
The Kentucky Wildcats football team is searching to fill a hole on the defensive line left by star defensive end Josh Paschal.

It seemed that Tyler Baron was going to be that guy, but he has since decided to return to Knoxville for another season.

Insert Ohio State transfer Darrion Henry-Young.

It was reported this morning by Justin Rowland of Cats Illustrated, and later confirmed by Matt Jones of KSR, that Henry-Young is on campus for a visit this weekend.

At 6-foot-5 and 279-pounds, Henry-Young was a 4-star recruit in the class of 2020. According to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, the talented defensive-end was ranked as a top-160 player in the country. He ultimately chose Ohio Sate over offers from Kentucky, Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida State, and plenty of others.

In his two seasons with the Buckeyes, he appeared in four games and totaled one tackle.

With the departures of Paschal and Marquan McCall to the NFL, the defensive line will practically be a completely new unit for the first in the depth-chart. Tre’Vonn Rybka is set to be the current player on the roster to help replace Paschal, but they are certainly looking for a player to help rotate in. Henry-Young fits that mold.

Fans can expect for this transfer-recruitment to move rather quickly, as they would love to have him on campus for spring ball.

